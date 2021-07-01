Love Island 2021 Already Has A New Catchphrase

There have been a lot of popular Love Island phrases over the years
There have been a lot of popular Love Island phrases over the years. Picture: ITV
Amongst the many Love Island catchphrases over the years, the new 2021 saying is starting to catch on.

Love Island 2021 is only a few days in and fans are already hooked on all the drama in the villa as contestants have now started getting to know the person they’re coupled up with.

But amongst all the fancying each other and screaming wars, it wouldn’t be Love Island without an iconic catchphrase to get you through the series.

We all remember the summers of ‘my type on paper’ and ‘it is what it is’ as well as ‘putting all my eggs in one basket’… but a new catchphrase is now on the horizon!

Have you managed to spot it yet?

If not, we’ve got you covered…

Love Island stars have had some very memorable catchphrases over the years
Love Island stars have had some very memorable catchphrases over the years. Picture: ITV
Love Island contestants always deliver a new phrase to the other Islanders
Love Island contestants always deliver a new phrase to the other Islanders. Picture: ITV

Love Island 2021 catchphrase

The new saying that all the Islanders seem to be saying this week is ‘I’m keeping my options open’.

Faye Winter used it on the very first day of the show, meanwhile, all the boys seem to be throwing around the catchphrase, especially when they all insisted on going on a date with Chloe Burrows to welcome her to the villa.

While heads continue to turn (or at least be tempted to) we’re sure it’s not the last we’ll be hearing of it just yet.

So, get ready to hear ‘keeping my options open’ all summer long because it appears to be staying!

A number of Islanders have provided hilarious catchphrases
A number of Islanders have provided hilarious catchphrases. Picture: ITV
Most popular Love Island catchphrases over the years

Some of the most popular Love Island catchphrases over the years have included:

  • ‘My type on paper’
  • ‘Putting all my eggs in one basket’
  • ‘It is what it is’
  • ‘Do bits society (DBS)’
  • ‘Mugged off’
  • ‘Factor 50’
  • ‘I’m loyal’
  • ‘Melt’
  • ‘I’ve got the ick’

Let's not forget - remember when Lucie Donlan tried to make 'Bev/Bevy' happen? It didn’t really catch on but it’s definitely still memorable!

