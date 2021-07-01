Will Shannon Singh Return To Love Island? Inside Fans' Casa Amor Theory

1 July 2021, 10:36

Love Island fans are convinced Shannon Singh will return to the villa this summer
Love Island fans are convinced Shannon Singh will return to the villa this summer. Picture: ITV
Shannon Singh was the first Love Island contestant to leave the villa - but will she return to the show? Some fans are convinced she'll be heading into Casa Amor...

Love Island had its first dumping on Wednesday night and Shannon Singh was the first contestant Islanders said their goodbyes to following her brutal exit.

The 22-year-old model’s savage dumping from the villa left fans everywhere in shock after Chloe Burrows chose to couple up with Shannon’s partner, Aaron Francis, not realising this would mean the popular contestant would be booted off the show.

Following Shannon’s very early exit, fans swarmed to Twitter to speculate about if she’s actually left the villa for good, or if she will be returning at some point in a shock twist.

Is Shannon Singh Still Secretly With Her Boyfriend? Love Island Fans Have A Theory

So, will Shannon return to Love Island 2021?

Here’s what we know…

Shannon Singh was the first Love Island contestant to get dumped
Shannon Singh was the first Love Island contestant to get dumped. Picture: ITV
Love Island fans are convinced Shannon Singh will return for Casa Amor
Love Island fans are convinced Shannon Singh will return for Casa Amor. Picture: ITV

Will Shannon Singh return to Love Island?

Fans are pretty convinced that Shannon will make her Love Island comeback at some point this summer.

The Scottish social media influencer was a fan-favourite on the show, so it’s fair to say her potential return would see a very warm welcome.

A lot of people seem to think Shannon could return to Love Island’s infamous Casa Amor, which is the most drama-filled part of the series, put in place to see if any of the contestants in established couples will get their heads turned by some new bombshells.

Fans have been wondering why Shannon Singh left Love Island so early
Fans have been wondering why Shannon Singh left Love Island so early. Picture: ITV

There seems to be a lot of speculation around Shannon’s return, but it goes without saying that nothing is confirmed, and we probably won’t know until we see the line-up for Casa Amor, which is still a few weeks away.

We’ll keep our eyes peeled for any clues of Shannon’s comeback!

