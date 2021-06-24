Love Island’s Casa Amor WILL Return This Year

24 June 2021, 15:42 | Updated: 24 June 2021, 15:52

Casa Amor will return to Love Island 2021
Casa Amor will return to Love Island 2021. Picture: ITV2
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island fans will see the return of Casa Amor once again this year.

Casa Amor is the Love Island segment that without a doubt brings the most drama.

And the second villa for the contestants will be used once again this year, when the girls and boys are split for a brief period to meet a group of new singletons.

Love Island Couples Still Together – Relationships From Every UK Series

According to the tabloids Casa Amor is back for good, but it will be a brand new villa.

Casa Amor is back in 2021
Casa Amor is back in 2021. Picture: Rex

Fans assumed it would be axed this year after it didn’t feature in Love Island USA.

The Casa Amor part of Love Island often faces backlash from viewers, as the separation can lead to heartbreak when coupled-up pairs ditch their original partner for someone who’s turned their head.

However, a show insider said: “It’s the twist that makes the show and gives them some of their best scenes and ratings.

“The episodes where half of the cast go to Casa Amor always rate really highly so producers were keen to keep it in.

Casa Amor sees the Love Island cast split in two
Casa Amor sees the Love Island cast split in two. Picture: Shutterstock

“It’s part of the fabric of the show and viewers absolutely love it. When producers are going to introduce it into the series remains to be seen, but when it does it’s sure to shake things up.”

One scene from the show which previously led to 2,500 complaints to Ofcom was after Dani Dyer and the rest of the girls were shown clips of their partners in Casa Amor.

A short clip of Jack Fincham’s reaction to his ex Ellie Jones walking in left Dani in tears.

