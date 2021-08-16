Love Island’s Liberty Poole ‘Broke TV Rules’ Reveals Ex-Islander

Liberty Poole broke one of Love Island's cardinal rules according to this ex-contestant...

The last week of Love Island has shed light on the cracks that are beginning to show in Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish's relationship.

Their rocky stretch began on 'movie night' when a clip of Jake proclaiming he "didn't want to rip her clothes off" was screened to the whole Island... it's safe to say things got awkward!

Since the uncomfortable moment, the Birmingham beauty has voiced her doubts and even confessed that she might be getting the "ick".

Now an ex-Islander has revealed that Lib's comments about Jake might actually be breaking the rules...

An ex-Islander spills the tea on Liberty's broken TV rules
An ex-Islander spills the tea on Liberty's broken TV rules. Picture: ITV
Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish have hit a rocky patch
Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish have hit a rocky patch. Picture: ITV

Liberty, 21, confided in best villa pals Faye Winter and Chloe Burrows about her relationship woes – the doubts began mounting up and Jake's authenticity was called into question.

Friday night's episode centred around the drama surrounding the boyfriend and girlfriend, Liberty and her fellow villa beauties confessed their distrust of the water engineer.

The girls discussed if he was "playing up for the cameras" and whether his feelings were genuine or strategic.

The former Nando's waitress addressed her doubts to her beau in bed: "I know you say sometimes like, 'We are on a TV show', but at the same time, what makes it good is just you being yourself, do you know what I mean?"

Ex-Islander Sam Gowland from season three of Love Island revealed on Twitter that 'breaking the fourth wall' of the show is typically strictly forbidden.

Sam wrote: "So a little tv knowledge for u here… when filming ur strictly not aloud to talk about “ been on camera” or anything related to been on tv [sic]."

The Geordie Shore star continued: "So for l love island to actually air lib saying that Jake must have been playing up to the camera for some time believe me."

Very interesting...

Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole have been coupled up the entirety of the show
Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole have been coupled up the entirety of the show. Picture: ITV

Much of the series airtime over the weekend was dedicated to Islanders questioning whether Jake was "a showman" or not, as Faye put it.

So, does that mean multiple contestants have committed the Love Island faux pas?

