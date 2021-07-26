What Does Love Island’s ‘NVQ Code’ Mean, Exactly?

What does the Love Island NVQ ranking system mean? Picture: ITV

By Capital FM

The Islanders have come up with an inventive way to give each other the lowdown on their saucy antics...

The Love Island cast has once again coined their own terms when discussing the bedroom activity within the villa!

As the hit dating show enters its fourth week on the air, the villa is really beginning to heat up – as are the relationships!

The girls have been using an 'NVQ' analogy during their girly chats, which has left viewers a little confused.

But what does their ranking system actually mean? Here's the lowdown on the Islander's euphemisms...

The girls have come up with their own code. Picture: ITV

In prior season we've witnessed Islanders creating their own lingo, from the 'Do Bits Society' to the football analogies of later series – now the Love Island 2021 girls have created a tier system around NVQ's...

As the contestants continued to gossip about their respective relationships in the villa progressing, Liberty Poole suggested to her 'gal pals' that they should conjure up their own code language!

The beauties settled on using levels of a 'National Vocational Qualification' to represent different milestones in their physical relationships...

Faye Winter suggested using the educational euphemism with the girls – and it really tickled the hit dating show's fans!

If you aren't up to date on the newest Love Island lexicon then do not fret – we've got you covered!

'Entry-Level NVQ 1' is the base level tier and stands for Islanders sharing a smooch.

'NVQ 2' was determined to be code for when couples have partaken in oral activity.

Liberty confirmed with her villa babes that 'NVQ 3' means going all the way...

Liberty Poole came up with code terms when describing relationship with boyfriend, Jake Cornish. Picture: ITV

Liberty and Jake Cornish have been coupled up since day dot and even made their relationship official in episode 23.

The blonde beauty, 21, revealed to the girls that she and Jake, 24, had advanced to a 'NVQ 2' when they first coined the slang terms.

We wonder if this season will make way for any more new villa terminology!

