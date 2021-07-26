Love Island’s Millie Court & Liam Reardon May Have Met In 2018

Love Island's Liam and Millie are a fan favourite couple. Picture: Instagram / ITV2

Love Island soulmates Millie Court and Liam Reardon’s paths may have crossed three years ago.

Millie Court and Liam Reardon are one of Love Island fans’ favourite couples this year, alongside Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole.

And their compatibility is only proved by their taste in holiday destinations, as it looks like the pair jetted off to the same vacation spot at the same time in 2018.

One eagle-eyed fan noticed both Millie and Liam partied at the same beach club in Ibiza in September three years ago.

Millie and Liam were in Ibiza around the same time in 2018. Picture: Millie Court/Instagram

Liam Reardon visited the same club as Millie in September 2018. Picture: Liam Reardon/Instagram

They both have pictures at the club uploaded around a similar time.

Millie posted a string of pictures of herself at O Beach Ibiza on 12 September 2018 while Liam posted a snap of himself and a friend at the exact same location days later, on 17 September.

The realisation has gone viral on TikTok, with people flooding the comments saying “they’re soulmates.”

One fan even claimed it could be Millie pictured in the background of his picture, but it’s too blurry to tell.

Millie Court and Liam Reardon have been coupled up for a while. Picture: Millie Court/Instagram

Liam and Millie met a couple of weeks into their villa journey and have been happily coupled up ever since.

They’re already second favourites to win the £50,000 prize, behind Liberty and Jake.

However, the islanders will all be tested as the Casa Amor part of the series gets underway.

The girls and boys will be split and new contestants will be introduced to test their loyalties.

