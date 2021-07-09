Love Island’s Jake Cornish Looks Unrecognisable In Tattoo-Free Throwback Photos

Love Island’s Jake Cornish now has an impressive list of tattoos but he looks completely different in throwback photos without his body art!

Love Island’s Jake Cornish has been boasting his impressive physique and heaps of tattoos since day one in the villa, where he coupled up with Liberty Poole.

However, the 24-year-old’s throwback pictures as a teen have resurfaced, showing how much the Islander has changed over the years.

In snaps from his younger years, Jake looks completely unrecognisable as he poses for photos while tattoo-free!

Not only does he look completely different, Jake, who was in year 11 at the time of the snaps, was compared to a very famous reality star back in the day.

Speaking to this tabloid, Jake’s school pal revealed that the Islander had been voted ‘the next Joey Essex’ by classmates at the time.

His friend said: “Jake was given the title as the ‘most likely to be the next Joey Essex’ because of his looks.

“He was, even at that age, obsessed with his appearance and imitated Joey’s style even back then. He was a real pretty boy.

“It’s no surprise he ended up on Love Island because he fits right in.”

Jake’s mate even admitted that the Islander gave himself a very unique self-titled nickname at school, ‘Young Corn’.

“He was deadly serious about that, there was no irony to it at all,” said his pal.

“He just thought it was really cool to be referred to as Young Corn, and it did actually catch on for a bit.”

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

