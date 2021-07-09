What Love Island’s Teddy Soares Wants To Confront Brad McClelland About

Why Teddy Soares wants to have a chat with Love Island's Brad McClelland. Picture: ITV

Teddy Soares is heading into the Love Island villa and wants to have a few words with Brad McClelland.

The Love Island contestants are about to be surprised with yet another bombshell addition in the form of Teddy Soares, just a short few days after Lucinda Strafford and Millie Court made their grand entrance.

It seems Teddy is ready to pull one Islander, in particular, for a chat - Brad McClelland.

The 26-year-old is said to be wanting to confront Brad about the way he flirts with girls in the villa, as he believes he needs to improve his game.

Speaking ahead of his Love Island entrance, Teddy explained how he plans to have a friendly chat with Brad.

Teddy Soares is the latest Love Island bombshell. Picture: ITV

He said: “I think Brad needs a bit of direction – I think his chat is a bit one-sided to be honest.

"When I come in, I'm going to say 'Brad, you need to ask some more questions.'"

Could this be the start of a beautiful friendship, or will Brad not take a liking to the advice?

Teddy Soares is keen to have a friendly chat with Brad McClelland on Love Island. Picture: ITV

All remains to be seen on Friday evening’s episode, where we’ll see Teddy make his shock arrival to the villa.

Teddy is yet to reveal which Islander he has his eyes on, but we won’t have to wait long until we find out!

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

