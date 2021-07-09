Here’s Why Love Island Fans Are Sad For Hugo Hammond After Last Night’s Challenge

Love Island fans left sad as Hugo Hammond is left out of sexy challenge. Picture: ITV

By Capital FM

Fans felt for Hugo Hammond after an emotional moment in the Love Island challenge, here's what the viewers have to say...

Love Island fan's hearts went out to Hugo Hammond after Thursday night's episode saw an uncomfortable moment between the PE teacher and the rest of the contestants.

The villa is heating up as two new islanders have turned heads and stepped up the game – but do the blonde bombshells have the hots for Hugo?

He was left feeling "humiliated" after a supposedly fun villa challenge went awry and left the Hampshire boy feeling left out...

Hugo Hammond is currently in a 'friendship' coupling with Chloe Burrows. Picture: ITV

On Thursday, viewers were treated to another steamy display that saw the islanders partake in a hot and heavy cops-and-robbers themed challenge!

The 'Line Of Booty' game made the girls dress as sexy police officers and their task was to perform a striptease and pat search on the boy, or prisoner, of their choice.

It was all fun and games until it became apparent that not one girl picked Hugo to join in on the festivities, whereas other islanders were lucky enough to be chosen twice.

At the end of the challenge, Hugo had to walk across the deck to join all the boys that had already been picked, during the uncomfortable silence he spoke under his breath.

"Not humiliating at all."

Love Island actually breaking my heart here… Hugo deserves better #loveisland pic.twitter.com/WmgsqbZiTJ — Rebecca Hay (@ItsRebeccaHay) July 8, 2021

me trying to sleep tonight thinking about how no one picked hugo #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/VuyAe5ZEfU — 🤍 (@ellaaa345) July 8, 2021

Fans were quick to post support for the 24-year-old online, the awkward scene made everyone at home watching want to give the unlucky-in-love islander a virtual hug!

Love Island stans took to Twitter to express their confusion on why the girls don't seem to be interested, one user wrote: "ARE THESE GIRLS ACTUALLY BLIND HUGOS THE BEST MAN IN THE VILLA AND HES GETTING TREATED LIKE SH*T I FEEL SO BAD FOR HIM."

Another tweet read: "me ringing the producers to send someone in for Hugo ASAP, this challenge hurt my HEART."

me when hugo didn’t get picked for the challenge😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/9UlK3IdL9l — whatsupimgrace (@whatsupimgrace) July 8, 2021

LET ME IN SO I CAN CHOOSE HUGO #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/v5ERM1BA0l — danny (@danny00347043) July 8, 2021

Fans hope that a new bombshell will arrive soon and make a beeline for Hugo!

His summer of love isn't over yet...

