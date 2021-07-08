Love Island: Liberty Poole Set For Heartbreak As Jake Cornish Cracks On With Bombshell Millie Court

8 July 2021, 16:16

Liberty looks set for heartache on Love Island
Liberty looks set for heartache on Love Island. Picture: ITV2
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island couple Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish might be the first to crack.

Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish got together right at the start of Love Island just over a week ago, but it already looks like he’s had his head turned.

In a preview for Thursday night’s show Jake pulls bombshell Millie Court for a chat, leaving Liberty looking visibly upset.

Love Island Fans Call Out Brad McClelland’s Chat-Up Line Habit

Jake says in the Beach Hut: “Out of the two girls, Millie is my type.”

Love Island: Jake told Liberty he'd crack on with another girl who was 'his type'
Love Island: Jake told Liberty he'd crack on with another girl who was 'his type'. Picture: ITV2
Jake Cornish says Millie Court is 'his type'
Jake Cornish says Millie Court is 'his type'. Picture: ITV2

Later, Jake speaks with Millie at the fire pit as Liberty and Kaz Kamwi watch on from the other side of the garden.

Liberty says: “It’s not nice to see but he’s got to do what he’s got to do. I’m going to be chilled and see what happens.” 

Jake was branded ‘snake Jake’ earlier this week by viewers, after they spent a night in the hideaway despite him telling the lads he “didn’t look at her and want to rip her clothes off.”

Love Island fans said Jake didn't deserve a night in the hideaway with Liberty
Love Island fans said Jake didn't deserve a night in the hideaway with Liberty. Picture: ITV2
Win £6,000 for summer
Win £6,000 for summer. Picture: Global

He also upset her over brunch on Tuesday’s episode when he said he’d get to know other girls who were his type.

Liberty’s not the only one set for heartache on the show, Chloe Burrows is seen in clips from tonight’s episode telling Toby Aromolaran she’s interested in him.

Toby previously told partner Kaz he was “diving head first” into their blossoming relationship but he might just get to know Chloe instead.

