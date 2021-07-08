Love Island Viewers Baffled Over Emotional ‘Cut’ Rachel Scene

Fans are confused by Rachel Finni's cut emotional scene. Picture: ITV

By Capital FM

Fans were left wondering why Rachel Finni's crying scene was cut from Love Island's latest episode after the teaser clip showed the islander teary-eyed in the beach hut.

Love Island fans were intrigued by a teaser clip that showed a teary-eyed Rachel Finni, but the scene didn't air on Wednesday night's episode...

Viewers were left baffled by the exclusion of the dramatic scene that alluded to a relationship breakdown between the current coupling between the luxury travel specialist, 29, and Brad McClelland, 26.

Some are even speculating that Rachel might be the next islander to be dumped...

Heads in the villa are definitely being turned up by the two new arrivals, Lucinda Strafford and Millie Court – but Love Island stans are left wondering what caused the drama with Rachel...

Rachel Finni and Brad McClelland are coupled up but fans have doubts. Picture: ITV

Drama ensued as the boys showed interest in the two blonde bombshells that mixed up the Majorcan villa in the second week of the hit dating show.

But drama quotas of Love Island fans weren't fully met by the last episode, one Twitter user questioned: "Why didn’t they show why Rachel is crying?"

So wait what was that Clip about Rachel crying then? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/NsQ5vJZIWn — tired.com (@Nilxxo) July 7, 2021

Fans were confused as to why Rachel Finni's crying scene was cut. Picture: ITV

On Monday's episode Rachel became emotional over doubts about her new partner Brad, fans were intrigued to see if the 29-year-old's second teary display was also about the labourer.

Another tweet read: "Sorry if I’m late or just missed something but what happened to the clip of Rachel crying over Brad 2.0 ? Wasn’t aired????"

Na why was Rachel CRYING #LoveIsland — Ambs (@AmberRoseGill) July 5, 2021

Brad and Rachel's relationship has had a rocky start since coupling up, one scene shows the boys encouraging Brad to break things off with the London girl as his interest was piqued by Lucinda.

The 26-year-old northerner confessed to the bombshell: "I think you're absolutely stunning. You honestly are."

Brad revealed his doubts about his current coupling situation: "There's bits of it with Rachel that I cant give a 100% to."

our good sis Rachel is crying over senseless Brad AGAIN???? 😔 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/vZD0pjz8Gq — send n00dz (@17mousapnupuas) July 6, 2021

Fans are left wondering if Rachel asw aware of Brad's second thoughts and thats what had her emotional in the teaser clip...

Maybe we'll be enlightened on Saturday's Unseen Bits episode?

