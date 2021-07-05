Who Is Rachel Finni? Age, Job And Instagram Of The 'Independent' Bombshell

Who is Rachel Finni? Picture: ITV

Rachel Finni, from London, is among the Love Island 2021 contestants – but how old is she and what’s her job? Let’s get to know the bombshell...

Love Island 2021 is heating up and Rachel Finni is the newest bombshell sent into the villa to stir up trouble between the cast members.

The "independent" and "creative" addition to the villa has her pick of her boys, who will she choose?

Here's everything you need to know about the luxury travel specialist, from her age to her Instagram and her thoughts on marriage...

Who is new Love Island bombshell, Rachel Finni? Picture: ITV

Who is Love Island’s Rachel Finni, how old is she?

Rachel Finni is a 29-year-old hailing from London!

Upon her arrival to the Majorcan villa, her fellow islanders were shocked to find out that she was in her late-twenties.

She even exclaimed "why is everyone so young" when she discovered the rest of the casts ages.

The star stated that Love Island would be "an amazing way to spend the last year of my 20s, doing something that fulfils me emotionally."

When quizzed on how her family would describe her, she said: "Very, very independent. I don’t rely on anyone for anything. I’m very caring and spontaneous and creative."

Rachel Finni wants to spend the last year of her 20s having new experiences. Picture: Rachel Finni/Instagram

What's Rachel Finni's job?

The newest bombshell is a luxury travel specialist!

When talking about her job role with Brad McClelland she said: "Basically I book holidays for the rich and famous."

She spoke about some of the coolest things she's experienced in her line of work: "For me, it’s more what the hotels are capable of.

"We had a rock star staying at one of our hotels once and we managed to open up the ceiling just so we could get a Baby Grand Piano in there for them."

Rachel Finni is after a "modern relationship". Picture: ITV

What has Rachel Finni said about Love Island 2021?

Rachel gave two main reasons as to why she decided to sign up for the hit-dating show this year!

She explained: "It’s a combination of two things – I’ve always been a fan of the show. It’s a great experience, you meet great people."

The travel specialist continued: "It’s more than going on Love Island for the sake of it. I’m doing it because I love the show and I need someone to marry me."

In a partner, the 29-year-old Londoner is looking for someone independent and sexy, she said: "I genuinely have no type. As long as you are sexy, smell nice, don’t bite your nails or chew loudly, have me!

She even divulged that she had her eye on Aaron Francis before entering the villa...

New islander, Rachel, is looking for a man thats marriage material. Picture: Rachel Finni/Instagram

Does Rachel Finni have Instagram?

Rachel does have Instagram! You can follow her @rayfinn, where her group of friends are running the account until she returns from her summer of love!

Her account mostly shows cute selfies and lavish trips away!

