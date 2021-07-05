Who Does Rachel Pick On Love Island?

Rachel Finni has to choose between Brad Mclelland and Chuggs Wallis. Picture: ITV

By Capital FM

Rachel Finni has to pick between Brad and Chuggs on Love Island... fans think they know her decision after another cliffhanger episode!

Love Island fans were teased with another cliffhanger ending on Sunday's episode.... we were all left wondering "will it be Brad McClelland or Chuggs Wallis?"

Luxury travel specialist, Rachel Finni, 29, has been given the lofty task to pick between the two remaining boys from Friday's electric recoupling.

It's Brad versus Chuggs, who will she choose?

Fans want to know, who will Rachel Finni pick? Picture: ITV

As the bombshell approached her decision between the bucket hat entrepreneur and the northerner... the episode ended!

Audiences have been left waiting until Monday night to see which unlucky boy will be dumped.

Just before the credits rolled, Rachel said: "I feel we have a very similar take on life, we can talk about anything, he's made me feel comfortable and sexy. I'm excited to see where things go."

Since the 29-year-olds jaw-dropping villa entrance, both single islanders had been keen to win over her affections...

Labourer Brad made it known that Rachel was his type to a T, he confessed: "That's why I started laughing when I saw Jake looking at me."

He went on to reveal that Jake Cornish said to him: "I couldn't even see her and I could tell she was your type because of your reaction."

Surrey boy Chuggs also tried to charm the new arrival, describing her as "feisty".

He revealed to her: "You're super confident, I like it."

However, Rachel confessed that she was unsure who was "grafting" because she was their Love Island lifeline or who was genuinely interested to get to know her...

Fans think Rachel Finni will pick Brad McClelland. Picture: ITV

Will Rachel Finni couple up with Brad McClelland?

GUYS HE WASNT LYING RACHEL IS ACTUALLY BRAD’S TYPE

#loveisland pic.twitter.com/PsUDAPWXvt — kinderwhore (@relatab21868712) July 4, 2021

Although the luxury travel specialist has kept her cards close to her chest, fans are convinced that she has a soft spot for Brad.

Some Twitter users have even been quick to note a change in the northener's demeanour and confidence since Rachel entered the villa.

LMAOOOOOO I'm shaking because he's actually seeming mad attractive now. #LoveIsland https://t.co/7KNPn05EIw — CEO of Yelling (@ChantayyJayy) July 4, 2021

Rachel even confessed that she was shocked when she saw that Brad was one of the single boys upon entering the Majorcan villa as she finds him so attractive...

She confessed that she struggled with the decision: "This has not been easy in the slightest. I think you’re both amazing guys in every single way. I can’t fault either of you for absolutely anything."

