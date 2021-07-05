Here’s Why Love Island Producers Didn’t Show Brad & Kaz’s Balcony Conversation

Love Island: Kaz and Brad's Love Island conversation sparked theories they were cracking on. Picture: ITV2

By Kathryn Knight

Brad and Kaz were seen chatting in a brief Love Island scene, and viewers have been demanding to know what went down.

Love Island fans have been trying to suss out what Brad McClelland and Kaz Kamwi were talking about in the second episode last week, and we finally know why it was never shown.

Viewers went wild to see the two seemingly in a deep conversation before Chloe Burrows got a text, but the details of their chat were never revealed.

Love Island’s Shannon Singh Returns To Instagram After Shock Villa Exit

ITV2 even added fuel to the fire by tweeting a picture of them with the caption: “Just leaving this here…”

Love Island tweeted this photo with 'we're just gonna leave this here...'. Picture: ITV2

Who pulled who for a chat? Why did they look so serious? We needed answers.

A few days later, Love Island: Unseen Bits finally revealed what they were talking about and it’s not what we were all hoping for, at all…

Brad, struggling to find his words, was basically monologuing at Kaz who patiently waited for him to get to the point.

Fans have since taken to Twitter to apologise for questioning why they didn’t show the conversation.

Win £6,000 for summer. Picture: Global

Since then, Kaz coupled up with Toby Aromolaran and Brad was left single.

He quickly turned his attentions to newbie Rachel Finni, who was tasked with coupling up with either Brad or Chuggs within her first day in the villa.

For all the latest gossip from the villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the ‘Love Island Podcast’.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital