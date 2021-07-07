On Air Now
Love Island’s Rachel Finni is at risk of her villa journey ending just days after her arrival after two new bombshells arrived; Lucinda Strafford and Millie Court.
The Love Island drama is certainly heating up at the moment and after Tuesday night’s episode, Kem Cetinay and celebrity guest Lewys Ball had a lot to say on the Love Island: The Morning After podcast.
They reckon Rachel Finni, who was last week’s bombshell, is at risk of losing her place in the villa after bombshell Lucinda Strafford caught her partner Brad McClelland’s eye.
“Rachel was just saying how nice it was to have the best of both worlds with Brad and then.. ah,” the podcast host said.
Comedian and influencer Lewys Ball chimed in: “I think she’s already checked into that flight.”
He continued: “She came in, she was licking her lips, I was ‘like this is what we need’, and she just didn’t have the right chance.”
Rachel coupled up with Brad when she had to choose between him and Chuggs 24 hours after her arrival, picking the bricklayer after he said he was immediately attracted to her.
But it was just a couple of days before he had his head turned by Lucinda.
“Both of the girls are stunning but my days that Lucinda is… pfft,” he declared in the beach hut – ironically, the same reaction he had for Rachel.
His admission came as the girls were sent for a boozy brunch, where Rachel told the girls she was happy in her couple.
Olivia Attwood also joined Wednesday’s episode of Love Island: The Morning After, solving listeners’ problems as the podcast’s resident agony aunt.
