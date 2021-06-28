Love Island 2021: The Morning After Podcast – How To Download And Listen

28 June 2021, 15:41

Love Island: The Morning After podcast is back
Love Island: The Morning After podcast is back. Picture: ITV2
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Here’s how to download and listen to Love Island: The Morning After podcast.

Love Island: The Morning After podcast is back for a third series, filling us in on all the villa goss from the night before in Mallorca.

And this time, we won’t just be able to listen to hosts Kem Cetinay and Arielle Free, we can watch them on the ITV Hub!

Joined regularly by ex-islanders, including couples still going strong, Kem and Arielle will dish on the juicy details straight from the villa.

Love Island: The Morning After podcast dishes all the goss straight from the villa
Love Island: The Morning After podcast dishes all the goss straight from the villa. Picture: ITV2
Love Island: The Morning After podcast
Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Picture: ITV2

2017 islander Olivia Attwood is joining The Morning After as the podcast’s resident agony aunt, sharing her no-nonsense take on the Love Island action and offering advice to listeners.

Comedian Steff Todd will also be joining for some of her incredible impressions.

How do I download and listen to Love Island: The Morning After podcast?

Love Island: The Morning After is available on the Global Player and dropping each morning on the ITV Hub!

For all the latest gossip from the villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the ‘Love Island Podcast’.

