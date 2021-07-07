Love Island Lucinda Strafford’s Footballer Ex Boyfriend Aaron Connolly & When They Dated

Lucinda Strafford from Love Island dated footballer Aaron Connolly. Picture: ITV/PA

Lucinda Strafford has joined Love Island 2021 as one of the new bombshells after ending her relationship with her football player ex Aaron Connolly.

Love Island’s Lucinda Strafford has headed into the villa to shake things up after walking in as one of the new bombshells, alongside Millie Court.

But it turns out the blonde boutique owner has already had a taste of fame after dating Premier League football player Aaron Connolly.

Lucinda is also already a TikTok star and has her very own clothing boutique - all at the age of 21! Impressive, right?

Lucinda Strafford has joined the Love Island 2021 line-up. Picture: ITV

The stunning new contestant has already caught the eye of pretty much all of the lads in the villa, and Brad McClelland is especially keen to couple up with the new bombshell.

According to a number of reports, Lucinda headed into Love Island after she and Aaron split, with claims he was unfaithful during their relationship.

Here’s what you need to know about Lucinda and Aaron’s romance, from when they dated and how long for…

Who is Lucinda Strafford’s ex-boyfriend Aaron Connolly?

Love Island’s Lucinda formerly dated Brighton and Hove Albion FC’s Aaron Connolly before heading into the villa.

She is said to have told her ex that she would be entering the show, with reports claiming he wasn’t happy about it.

A source told this tabloid that they briefly reconciled before splitting again, saying: “They’ve seen each other, been at each other’s houses and had dinner, but over the last couple of days she has told a few people she’s going to be on Love Island and now Aaron knows and isn’t very happy. They have argued about her going in.”

Lucinda Strafford dated Aaron Connolly for two years. Picture: @aaronconnolly/Instagram

Lucinda Strafford has caused a stir already in Love Island. Picture: @lucindastrafford/Instagram

When did Lucinda Strafford date Aaron Connolly?

Lucinda and Aaron dated for around two years before reportedly splitting in March.

They briefly grew close again after they broke up, with the same insider also telling the tabloids: “He was seeing other people and she was jealous, but over the past few months they’ve been seeing each other, going for dinner and reconciling and now he’s found out about Love Island he’s very upset.

“In the last few weeks they’ve been in each other’s pockets, but the TV show will change all that.”

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

