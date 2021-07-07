The Lowdown On Love Island Bombshell Lucinda Strafford’s Fashion Brand

7 July 2021, 14:58

Lucinda Strafford runs an online fashion boutique
Lucinda Strafford runs an online fashion boutique. Picture: Lucinda Strafford/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island’s Lucinda Strafford owns an online fashion boutique at just 21 years old.

Lucinda Strafford entered Love Island as a bombshell, quickly turning heads and catching the eye of Brad McClelland after she arrived with Millie Court.

Her blonde hair and green eyes had most of the lads declaring her as “their type” but her castmates will also no doubt be impressed to find out she owns a boutique.

Love Island Hugo Hammond’s Nickname Is Giving Us Major Chuggs Vibes

Lucinda runs her own online fashion boutique called The Luxe Range – an impressive achievement at the age of 21.

Lucinda Strafford entered Love Island as a bombshell
Lucinda Strafford entered Love Island as a bombshell. Picture: ITV2
Lucinda Strafford models her clothes for her brand on her own Instagram
Lucinda Strafford models her clothes for her brand on her own Instagram. Picture: Lucinda Strafford/Instagram

She models most of the clothes herself for the brand, which she says is to ‘build women and empower girls.’

It has an impressive 22.9k followers on Instagram while Lucinda herself is fast amassing into the hundreds of thousands.

When the social media star entered the villa, her business put out a statement saying they won’t be able to ship internationally while she’s out of the country.

Lucinda Strafford is just 21 years old
Lucinda Strafford is just 21 years old. Picture: Lucinda Strafford/Instagram

“For the time being, we will only be able to post orders within the UK,” it read.

Lucinda is her boutique’s best advert for their clothes, wearing their outfits in almost every photo on her own ‘gram.

The 21-year-old lives in Brighton with her mum and her brother and she’s also amassed a large TikTok following after posting videos of her lavish lifestyle including visits to London, cocktails with her friends and shopping trips.

