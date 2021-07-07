Love Island Hugo Hammond’s Nickname Is Giving Us Major Chuggs Vibes

Hugo Hammond from Love Island has a nickname, reveals his best friend. Picture: ITV

It turns out Love Island’s Hugo Hammond has a super sweet nickname given to him by his loved ones and it's reminding us of ex-contestant Chuggs Wallis.

Hugo Hammond’s best friend has revealed the Love Island star has a seriously adorable nickname given to him by his friends and family.

Not only that, but the nickname shares similarities with his co-star Chuggs Wallis', who recently got dumped from the villa.

Hugo’s good pal Dan Scott told New Magazine that the PE teacher is known to his nearest and dearest as ‘Huggsy’ - how cute!

Those who have been watching the new Love Island series will recall Chuggs revealing his real name is actually Oliver George Lee Wallis, but gets called Chuggs as a combination of 'cuddles and hugs’.

Hugo Hammond from Love Island has a super sweet nickname. Picture: ITV

Strangely enough, Hugo and Chuggs even knew each other before they became part of the 2021 line-up, as they both attended Oxford Brookes University.

So maybe affectionate nicknames are a thing there?

Dan revealed Hugo’s nickname when asked what message he'd send to his good friend in the villa.

He said: “I'd say, 'Hi Huggsy, just wanted to let you know that I am proud of how you are doing at the moment."

Hugo Hammond has a similar nickname to Chuggs. Picture: ITV

Chuggs and Hugo from Love Island have known each other since university. Picture: ITV

"Everyone back home is really getting behind you and supporting you. Keep being yourself and have fun! Looking forward to all the gossip when you get back," Dan added.

Hugo’s fellow Islanders are yet to catch on to the sweet nickname just yet, but maybe he’ll drop it in conversation soon!

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

