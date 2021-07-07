Love Island Hugo Hammond’s Nickname Is Giving Us Major Chuggs Vibes

It turns out Love Island’s Hugo Hammond has a super sweet nickname given to him by his loved ones and it's reminding us of ex-contestant Chuggs Wallis.

Hugo Hammond’s best friend has revealed the Love Island star has a seriously adorable nickname given to him by his friends and family.

Not only that, but the nickname shares similarities with his co-star Chuggs Wallis', who recently got dumped from the villa.

Hugo’s good pal Dan Scott told New Magazine that the PE teacher is known to his nearest and dearest as ‘Huggsy’ - how cute!

What Does Hugo Say On Love Island? Fans Figure Out Why He’s Crying

Those who have been watching the new Love Island series will recall Chuggs revealing his real name is actually Oliver George Lee Wallis, but gets called Chuggs as a combination of 'cuddles and hugs’.

Hugo Hammond from Love Island has a super sweet nickname
Hugo Hammond from Love Island has a super sweet nickname. Picture: ITV

Strangely enough, Hugo and Chuggs even knew each other before they became part of the 2021 line-up, as they both attended Oxford Brookes University.

So maybe affectionate nicknames are a thing there?

Dan revealed Hugo’s nickname when asked what message he'd send to his good friend in the villa.

He said: “I'd say, 'Hi Huggsy, just wanted to let you know that I am proud of how you are doing at the moment."

Hugo Hammond has a similar nickname to Chuggs
Hugo Hammond has a similar nickname to Chuggs. Picture: ITV
Win a holiday for 4 to Majorca
Win a holiday for 4 to Majorca. Picture: Global
Chuggs and Hugo from Love Island have known each other since university
Chuggs and Hugo from Love Island have known each other since university. Picture: ITV

"Everyone back home is really getting behind you and supporting you. Keep being yourself and have fun! Looking forward to all the gossip when you get back," Dan added.

Hugo’s fellow Islanders are yet to catch on to the sweet nickname just yet, but maybe he’ll drop it in conversation soon!

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

For all the latest gossip from the villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player or the Love Island App.

