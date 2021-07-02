How Does Love Island's Chuggs Wallis Know Hugo AND Chloe Already?

2 July 2021

How does Chuggs Wallis know Hugo Hammond and Chloe Burrows?
How does Chuggs Wallis know Hugo Hammond and Chloe Burrows? Picture: ITV
Love Island fans were shocked when Hugo and Chloe revealed that they already knew bombshell Chuggs! What's the link between these competing contestants?

Love Island is heating up as two new boys were thrown into the mix on the fourth episode of the 2021 series – but new islander, Chuggs Wallis, already has, not one but two, connections to the current contestants.

Both Hugo Hammond, 24, and Chloe Burrows, 25, revealed in shock that they already knew the bucket hat entrepreneur, what a small world!

Love Island 2021 Already Has A New Catchphrase

Chuggs has hit the ground running with his trip to Majorca – how does he know these two islanders?

Chuggs Wallis already knows two contestants in the Love Island villa
Chuggs Wallis already knows two contestants in the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV

One of the girls received a text revealing that the Majorcan villa was shortly expecting two new arrivals!

It was then said that the public had voted for Sharon Gaffka and Faye Winter to go on a date with Chuggs and Liam Reardon respectively – it's safe to say the girls were excited!

As the text was read aloud, Hugo exclaimed: "Oh my God. I know Chuggs!"

And as if that wasn't shocking enough, Chloe chimed in too: "Oh my God. So do I!"

What are the odds?

The trio may be linked through their respective connections to the Oxford area – it seems as though the 24-year-old business owner's reputation precedes him!

Both P.E teacher, Hugo, and Surrey boy, Chuggs, attended Oxford Brookes University.

They're only a year apart in age so it's easy to assume that they crossed paths during their studies!

Chloe Burrows knows Chuggs from living in Oxfordshire
Chloe Burrows knows Chuggs from living in Oxfordshire. Picture: Chloe Burrows/Instagram

Blonde bombshell Chloe hails from Bicester, a town only 15 miles from Oxford.

Maybe these summer romance hopefuls had met on a night out? We're sure they'll reveal in the next episode how the unlikely group know each other!

