Love Island 2021 Hugo Hammond: Age, Job And Instagram As First Disabled Contestant Joins Line-Up

21 June 2021, 12:17 | Updated: 21 June 2021, 15:54

Hugo Hammond is joining the Love Island 2021 line-up
Hugo Hammond is joining the Love Island 2021 line-up. Picture: ITV
Hugo Hammond is joining the Love Island 2021 line-up - here’s what you need to know about him including his age, job and Instagram.

Love Island 2021’s line-up is finally being announced following weeks of rumours and Hugo Hammond has been confirmed as one of the new singletons entering the villa.

A number of contestants' names have been added to the line-up for the new series, which starts in a matter of days.

Hugo is Love Island’s first-ever contestant with a known physical disability, with the singleton revealing he was born with clubfoot.

Speaking about his condition, he said: “I was born with clubfoot. I had lots of operations when I was a kid. You can only really tell when I walk barefoot. I’ve got a really short achilles heel. I walk slightly on my tip toes.”

Get to know new Love Island contestant, Hugo, from his age to his job and Instagram handle…

Hugo Hammond is joining the Love Island 2021 line-up
Hugo Hammond is joining the Love Island 2021 line-up. Picture: ITV

Who is Love Island’s Hugo Hammond? His job and age revealed.

Hugo is 24 years old and is a PE teacher from Hampshire.

A massive sports fan, the new contestant has also played cricket for England PD (Physical Disability), with Hugo revealing: “I’ve been to Bangladesh, Dubai, I’ve been everywhere to play cricket.”

Speaking about his job, he added: “I teach secondary school PE. Absolutely love my job. I love all my sports. It’s great to be able to pass on that enthusiasm to be physically active to the younger generation and hopefully they feel the same about me teaching them.”

Hugo Hammond is a PE teacher from Hampshire
Hugo Hammond is a PE teacher from Hampshire. Picture: @hugo_hammond_/Instagram

What has Hugo Hammond said about Love Island?

Hugo has revealed he’s keen to join the line-up for the dating series because he’s “been single for a while now”.

“I saw it as an opportunity to have an amazing fun summer and put myself back out there,” he added.

Hugo Hammond has played cricket for England PD (Physical Disability)
Hugo Hammond has played cricket for England PD (Physical Disability). Picture: @hugo_hammond_/Instagram

Love Island’s Hugo Hammond Instagram

You can follow Hugo on Instagram @hugo_hammond_ - he currently has just under 3,000 followers, which we know will soar once he enters the villa!

Love Island starts at 9pm Monday 28th June on ITV2.

