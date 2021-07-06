What Does Hugo Say On Love Island? Fans Figure Out Why He’s Crying

By Capital FM

Hugo Hammond is seen in tears in a clip from Tuesday night’s Love Island and fans are finding out why he's crying.

Things are finally getting dramatic in the Love Island villa and Hugo Hammond is pushed to tears in scenes from Tuesday night’s episode.

After the teaser clip aired fans have been trying to work out what it is Hugo says on Love Island that leads to a fall out – and with him crying about seemingly upsetting Sharon Gaffka.

Here’s Why Love Island Producers Didn’t Show Brad & Kaz’s Balcony Conversation

Hugo and Sharon have so far been good friends in the villa, but in the first clip Iain Stirling says: “Tomorrow night, careless words cause chaos.”

But what did Hugo say?

Love Island: Hugo Hammond is seen looking sheepish in scenes from Tuesday night. Picture: ITV2

In a first look teaser from Tuesday's episode, the couples play a game to find out how well they know their partners.

And in a round about their biggest turn-offs things get awkward when Hugo says: "Fake, yeah. Personality and looks.”

When quizzed on his perfect type he later adds: "Leggy blonde. Not fake," to which Faye Winter chimes in: "That word keeps getting thrown around, doesn't it?"

Realising he’s upset some of his fellow islanders, Hugo admits: “I didn’t mean anything malicious did I?”

Faye Winter calls out Hugo for 'throwing around' the word 'fake'. Picture: ITV2

Hugo Hammond is in tears in Tuesday night's Love Island. Picture: ITV2

In the mean time, viewers have been trying to dissect the scandal on Twitter, with many reminding each other “he did say he’d never take Sharon home to meet his parents.”

However, that comment was back at the start of the series.

Love Island: Sharon Gaffka looks furious. Picture: ITV2

Some fans reckon he may have brought up what Aaron Francis said to Sharon, “making it look like he’s trying to stir s***.”

Aaron and partner Sharon clashed over their plans for the future on Monday night’s episode, where Aaron called her “flash” for wanting a lime green Aston Martin.

Win a holiday for 4 to Majorca. Picture: Global

i think he’s brought up what aaron said to shannon and make it look like he’s trying to stir shit, or it’s been taken out of context — 𝚔𝚎𝚎𝚟𝚊 ²⁸◟̽◞̽ 𝚕𝚘𝚟𝚎𝚜 𝚣𝚘𝚞𝚒𝚜 (@gxldenarry) July 5, 2021

I mean he did say he’d never take Sharon home to meet his parents ☕️ — mxryyb (@mxryyb1) July 5, 2021

He then relayed their conversation to the lads including Hugo, which could be where the tensions begin.

The teaser clip after Monday’s episode showed Hugo saying: “I didn’t mean anything malicious, did I?” And he’s later seen asking Sharon: “How can I make this up to you? That’s what I want to know.”

She responds: “There’s not a lot you can do, is there really?”

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

For all the latest gossip from the villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the ‘Love Island Podcast’.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital