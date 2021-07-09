Love Island’s Teddy Soares: 5 Facts Including Who Fans Think He’ll Couple Up With

Get to know Love Island's Teddy Soares. Picture: ITV/@teddy_soares/Instagram

Teddy Soares is the latest contestant to be heading into the villa - get to know the new singleton, from his age and job to who fans want to see him coupled up with.

Love Island is gaining another bombshell in the form of Teddy Soares, just days after Lucinda Strafford and Millie Court turned a lot of heads.

Teddy has said he’s not afraid to ‘step on any toes’ while he’s in the villa, so we’re sure the atmosphere is about to get even more intense than it has been recently.

Fans are even pretty certain they’ve cracked who they think Teddy will want to couple up with when he gets inside the villa.

So, who will Teddy Soares couple up with?

Everything you need to know about the new Islander, including his age, job and Instagram…

Teddy Soares is joining the Love Island line-up. Picture: ITV

1. Love Island Teddy Soares age

Teddy is 26 years old and is ready to settle down, as he told ITV: “I think I’m ready for love now. Law of attraction is probably what I believe in, so being in the villa is part of that thought process.

“I’m not getting any younger. I’ve always been the type of guy to be in long relationships. Never broken three years though. If I do find someone in the villa, I’m going to take it seriously.”

Who will Teddy Soares couple up with on Love Island? Picture: ITV

2. Teddy Soares job

Teddy is a senior financial consultant.

During his time on Love Island, Teddy is definitely set to shake things up, with him revealing what his intentions are when getting into the villa.

He said: “From a girls’ standpoint, they’re going to have to get used to me stirring a few pots and causing a bit of a ruckus. I do think hopefully, me walking into the villa, the girls will have something to look at.”

Teddy Soares is set to shake things up in Love Island. Picture: @teddy_soares/Instagram

3. Teddy Soares Instagram

You can follow Teddy on Instagram @teddy_soares - he mainly posts selfies and snaps from nights out.

4. Where Love Island Teddy Soares is from

Teddy is from Manchester, and judging by his Instagram, he’d know all the best places to take the lucky lady he finds on Love Island!

Teddy Soares is 26 years old. Picture: @teddy_soares/Instagram

5. Who will Teddy Soares couple up with on Love Island?

Fans think they’ve already sussed out who Teddy will couple up with on Love Island.

Following Kaz Kamwi and Toby Aromolaran’s shock split on Thursday evening, some people are convinced Teddy could crack on with the newly single Kaz.

The other contestant fans are adamant that could be on the cards for Teddy to get to know is Liberty Poole after she took a step back from her romance with Jake Cornish.

After it was announced at the end of Thursday night’s episode that Teddy would be entering the villa, his Instagram posts have been filled with comments about Kaz and Liberty, with many petitioning for him to ‘go in and save them’.

I guess we’ll have to wait and see!

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

