Love Island 2021 Kaz Kamwi: Age, Job And Instagram Of The Social Media Star

Who is Love Island 2021 contestant, Kaz Kamwi? Picture: ITV

Kaz Kimwi has joined the Love Island 2021 line-up! Here’s everything you need to know about the fashion blogger!

Love Island 2021 is finally here!

The new series line-up is being announced – get a headstart on what to expect from this year's islanders, starting with Kaz Kamwi.

The social media infleuncer revealed that she's "ready to be in a relationship" and a bit of a party girl.

Here's all the intel on Kaz, from her age to her job to her mega-social platforms…

Kaz Kimwi is one of the first confirmed contestant of Love Island 2021. Picture: ITV

Who is Love Island’s Kaz Kamwi and what’s her age?

Kaz Kamwi is a 26-year-old fashion blogger hailing from Essex.

The reality star loves to party and describes herself as "fun, dramatic, spontaneous. Friendly as well. Light-hearted."

She proclaimed that when it comes to a night out, she isn't the mum of her friendship group: "My friends are not looking at me to look after them!"

The Instagram star already boasts a large following online due to her work as an influencer, she's even had brand deals with Iconic London and Primark.

Fashion blogger Kaz is done kissing frogs and is ready to find her Prince Charming 🐸💋 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/jwdX9IT0EF — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 21, 2021

What has Kaz Kamwi said about Love Island 2021?

Kaz revealed that she wanted to enter the villa so she could be around like-minded people who are ready for commitment.

The Insta powerhouse declared that she was ready for love and continued: "Why not be in a place where people are looking for the same things as me?"

The star is ready to mingle this summer, saying: "I like meeting new people!"

Kas Kamwi is already a social media star before entering the Love Island villa. Picture: Kaz Kamwi/Instagram

Love Island’s Kaz Kamwi Instagram

You can follow Kaz on Instagram @kazkamwi, she has already amassed over 64,000 followers at the time of writing – those numbers are sure to reach crazy hieghts in no time at all!

Love Island starts at 9pm Monday 28th June on ITV2.

