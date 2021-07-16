Who Has Left Love Island So Far In 2021? All The Dumped Contestants

All the dumped Love Island contestants. Picture: ITV2

All of the Love Island 2021 contestants who have been kicked out of the villa so far…

Love Island 2021 is bringing us all the drama and love triangles as expected, but the show has not been without its fair share of savage dumpings.

A number of bombshells have entered the villa recently, turning heads with every step they take, leaving more room for some of the OG contestants to end their journey on the dating series.

We still have the likes of Faye Winter, Kaz Kamwi, Chloe Burrows, Liberty Poole, Jake Cornish and Aaron Francis to keep us hooked during each episode, to name a few.

But who has actually left Love Island so far?

Here’s everything you need to know to keep up with who’s been kicked out…

Brad McClelland was booted off the show after a savage dumping. Picture: ITV2

Brad McClelland

The fourth contestant to leave the show was Brad McClelland, whose dumping came as a savage twist when he and Lucinda Strafford were forced to pick between which one of them would leave after being voted the least compatible couple by the public.

He even revealed he’d be sad to not continue his spark with Lucinda in the outside world, depending on how her Love Island journey pans out.

Rachel Finni was the third contestant to leave Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Rachel Finni

Rachel Finni was the third Islander to be dumped from the villa after new bombshell Teddy Soares chose to couple up with Faye Winter, leaving Rachel without a partner.

Chuggs Wallis was the second Islander to leave the villa. Picture: ITV2

Chuggs Wallis

Chuggs Wallis was the second contestant to be booted off the show, just two days after he graced our screens as a late addition.

He was dumped after Rachel chose to couple up with Brad.

Shannon Singh was the first Love Island contestant to leave the villa. Picture: ITV2

Shannon Singh

Shannon Singh was the first Islander to be dumped from the villa after new bombshell Chloe chose Aaron in a drama-filled re-coupling, which saw the model forced to leave the show.

Her exit came after less than 48 hours in the villa, with many fans hoping she'd be making a return to the show during Casa Amor.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

