Love Island Fans React After Spotting Awkward Moment Between Hugo And Jake

5 August 2021, 12:50 | Updated: 5 August 2021, 13:21

Love Island fans noticed an awkward moment between Jake Cornish and Hugo Hammond during the American football themed challenge.

Love Island viewers spotted a pretty awkward moment in the villa on Wednesday night between Hugo Hammond and Jake Cornish.

It all started when the Islanders were taking part in the American football themed challenge, where the contestants were battling it out to see which couples can hold the longest kiss.

Love Island Stars ‘Banned’ From Going On Other Reality Shows In ‘Leaked Contract’

With a final few couples left in the running, Hugo and Amy, who he brought back from Casa Amor, were locking lips for a long time when he decided to extend a fist bump to Jake mid-smooch.

Some eagle-eyed fans went on to notice that he was left high and dry as Jake blanked him and didn’t return the fist bump.

Love Island fans reacted to Hugo Hammond and Jake Cornish's awkward moment
Love Island fans reacted to Hugo Hammond and Jake Cornish's awkward moment. Picture: ITV2
Love Island fans reacted to Jake blanking Hugo's fist bump
Love Island fans reacted to Jake blanking Hugo's fist bump. Picture: ITV2

Taking to Twitter to comment on the awks moment, fans shared their reactions.

“DID ANYONE ELSE SEE HUGO GET LEFT HANGING WITH THAT FIST BUMP #loveIsland,” asked one viewer.

“HUGOS FIST BUMP BEING IGNORED HELLPPP #loveisland [sic],” added another.

A third questioned: “Did Hugo really go for a fist bump… #LoveIsland.”

“Did anyone else see Hugo try to fist bump Jake behind Amy's back mid-snog or was that just me? #loveIsland,” read another tweet.

Hugo and Amy are two of six contestants who are at risk of being dumped from the Island on Thursday night’s episode as the villa faces another brutal dumping.

The Islanders who are safe must decide which two contestants stay in the villa and continue their Love Island journey, while four will go home.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

