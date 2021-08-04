Love Island Stars ‘Banned’ From Going On Other Reality Shows In ‘Leaked Contract’

4 August 2021, 17:01

It has been claimed that this year's Islanders are forbidden from reality TV until 2022
It has been claimed that this year's Islanders are forbidden from reality TV until 2022.
Love Island contestants are said to be ‘banned’ from appearing on any other reality shows until next year, according to a 'leaked contract'.

Love Island 2021 contestants may have to wait a bit longer to follow the same path as previous Islanders as it’s been reported that cast members have been told they’re “banned” from going on any other reality shows until next year.

According to this tabloid, a ‘leaked contract’ shows the strict rules this year’s Islanders have to follow, including one which is said to forbid them from applying for other reality TV appearances, as others have done in the past.

In the unverified contract, it has been claimed that contestants "must not apply, audition for, or appear on any other programme until February 22".

It has also been suggested that the Islanders “cannot contribute or appear on any podcast without approval" from show bosses.

An industry source told the publication: “Islanders will have been able to read what they are signing up for but it’s one of the strictest contracts I’ve ever seen - they have no experience of the industry so I doubt they would have understood the implications.

“Everyone knows as soon as you leave any reality show you have to strike while the iron is hot but ITV’s demands make that really hard."

Previous Love Island contestants have gone on to secure some lucrative deals following their time in the villa.

Some ex Islanders have even gone on to appear on reality series such as Celebs Go Dating, Dancing On Ice and other TV shows.

Islanders are said to be 'banned' from appearing on other reality shows until next year
Islanders are said to be 'banned' from appearing on other reality shows until next year.
Islanders are said to have been told to wait until 2022 to appear on reality TV again
Islanders are said to have been told to wait until 2022 to appear on reality TV again.

It’s estimated that there are only around three weeks left to go of this year’s series, where one couple will be crowned the winners of the £50,000 cash prize.

With some romances left uncertain at the moment, fans are keen to see how the remaining relationships will develop in the final weeks of the show.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

