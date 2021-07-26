Chris Hughes’ Ex-Girlfriend Mary Bedford Heading Into Casa Amor – Meet The Model

26 July 2021, 13:15

Mary Bedford is Chris Hughes' ex
Mary Bedford is Chris Hughes' ex. Picture: ITV / Instagram
Chris Hughes’ ex-girlfriend Mary Bedford is just one of the bombshells heading into Casa Amor.

The new bombshells are ready to rock the Love Island villa and among them is model Mary Bedford, former islander Chris Hughes’ ex-girlfriend.

Mary is leading the new batch of singletons alongside Amy Day, Clarisse Juliette and Lillie Haynes.

Love Island’s Millie Court Reveals Secret Link To Justin Bieber

The social media influencer already has ties to former islanders as well as ex Chris, including 2019 stars Amber Gill and Molly-Mae Hague, who have both congratulated the star on her TV move on Instagram.

Mary Bedford's entering Casa Amor
Mary Bedford's entering Casa Amor. Picture: ITV2

Who is Mary Bedford, how old is she?

Mary is a social media influencer from Leeds.

She’s 22 years old.

What is Mary Bedford’s job?

Mary is an Instagram influencer with over 200k followers – she also has a YouTube channel with over one thousand subscribers.

As well as promoting clothing brands on her Instagram, Mary works as a model.

Mary Bedford is 22 years old
Mary Bedford is 22 years old. Picture: Mary Bedford/Instagram
Mary Bedford is a model from Leeds
Mary Bedford is a model from Leeds. Picture: Mary Bedford/Instagram

When did Mary Bedford date Chris Hughes?

Mary and 2017 islander Chris Hughes dated in 2020, a few months after his split from Little Mix star Jesy Nelson.

Their romance was a brief one, never taking things Instagram official after they were pictured kissing on a date in London.

Mary's an Instagram influencer
Mary's an Instagram influencer. Picture: Mary Bedford/Instagram

What is Mary Bedford’s Instagram handle?

Mary’s Instagram handle is @mary_beford, where she’s fast growing hundreds of thousands of followers.

As you can imagine, her ‘gram is filled with glamorous outfit snaps and stunning selfies.

What has Mary Bedford said about Love Island?

Mary was rumoured to be heading into Casa Amor days before her arrival was confirmed, and when the secret was finally out she spilled she has her eye on Liam Reardon, who's coupled up with Millie Court.

“I fancy Liam, he is literally beautiful," she said. "He’s six foot six, imagine the kids! If I think we’ve got a connection then I’m not going to be bothered about splitting a couple – may the best girl win.”

