Love Island’s Millie Court Reveals Secret Link To Justin Bieber

26 July 2021, 12:58 | Updated: 26 July 2021, 16:41

Love Island's Millie Court revealed her unexpected link to Justin Bieber
Love Island's Millie Court revealed her unexpected link to Justin Bieber. Picture: ITV2/@justinbieber/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island star Millie Court shared that her claim to fame involves Justin Bieber during an episode of Unseen Bits.

Love Island has been full of surprises this week and the latest that we definitely didn’t see coming was Millie Court’s unexpected link to Justin Bieber.

Yep, we were just as confused!

Love Island’s Millie Court & Liam Reardon May Have Met In 2018

During an episode of Unseen Bits over the weekend, the 24-year-old, who is currently coupled-up with Liam Reardon, told the girls about her school days of being a huge Belieber.

So much so, she even had a fan account dedicated to the ‘Peaches’ star, and at this point, Millie is all of us!

Love Island's Millie Court used to run a Justin Bieber fan account
Love Island's Millie Court used to run a Justin Bieber fan account. Picture: ITV2

Not only that, but Millie revealed that Justin actually follows her Twitter fan account, as she told the girls: “I used to have a fan account on Twitter of him and he follows me on it.”

When asked if she still had the account, she said: “I tried to delete it but I couldn’t. I couldn’t log in, didn’t know my email address.”

Fellow Islander Faye Winter was shook, as she chimed in: “Stop it, do you still do it?”

Millie responded: “Of course I don’t still do it, I was like Year f***ing Seven and Eight.”

Liam Reardon and Millie Court are one of Love Island's strongest couples
Liam Reardon and Millie Court are one of Love Island's strongest couples. Picture: ITV2
Win a holiday for 4 to Majorca
Win a holiday for 4 to Majorca. Picture: Global

It wasn’t long before fans took to Twitter to share just how relatable Millie’s fan account for JB was.

“Don’t worry Millie, we love Justin Bieber as much as you and made fan accounts too,” shared one person.

“Millie have a Justin Bieber stan account is so relatable #LoveIsland [sic],” penned another, and it's so true tbh!

Some fans even went on to unearth Millie’s fan account, named 'Millie Bieber', which was last active in 2011.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

For all the latest gossip from the villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player or the Love Island App.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

The filming location for this year's Casa Amor on Love Island

Where Is Casa Amor? Filming Locations For Love Island 2021 Revealed

One Direction fans were sent into meltdown over the iconic Harry Styles moment

This Harry Styles Fan Just Made History At A One Direction Club Night

Harry Styles with his band during NPR's Tiny Desk concert

Who Are Harry Styles' Backing Band? From Songwriting Bassist To Kickass Drummer

Harry Styles

Everything we know about Billie Eilish's second album

Billie Eilish 'Happier Than Ever' Album: Release Date, Track List And All The News

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish spoke about her conflicts writing 'Getting Older'

Billie Eilish Opens Up About ‘Past Trauma’ As She Discusses ‘Getting Older’ Writing Process
Chloe Burrows revealed during an Love Island Unseen Bits episode that Paris Hilton blocked her

Why Has Paris Hilton Blocked Love Island's Chloe Burrows?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2