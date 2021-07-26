Love Island’s Millie Court Reveals Secret Link To Justin Bieber

Love Island's Millie Court revealed her unexpected link to Justin Bieber. Picture: ITV2/@justinbieber/Instagram

By Capital FM

Love Island star Millie Court shared that her claim to fame involves Justin Bieber during an episode of Unseen Bits.

Love Island has been full of surprises this week and the latest that we definitely didn’t see coming was Millie Court’s unexpected link to Justin Bieber.

Yep, we were just as confused!

Love Island’s Millie Court & Liam Reardon May Have Met In 2018

During an episode of Unseen Bits over the weekend, the 24-year-old, who is currently coupled-up with Liam Reardon, told the girls about her school days of being a huge Belieber.

So much so, she even had a fan account dedicated to the ‘Peaches’ star, and at this point, Millie is all of us!

Love Island's Millie Court used to run a Justin Bieber fan account. Picture: ITV2

Not only that, but Millie revealed that Justin actually follows her Twitter fan account, as she told the girls: “I used to have a fan account on Twitter of him and he follows me on it.”

When asked if she still had the account, she said: “I tried to delete it but I couldn’t. I couldn’t log in, didn’t know my email address.”

Fellow Islander Faye Winter was shook, as she chimed in: “Stop it, do you still do it?”

Millie responded: “Of course I don’t still do it, I was like Year f***ing Seven and Eight.”

Liam Reardon and Millie Court are one of Love Island's strongest couples. Picture: ITV2

Don’t worry Millie, we love Justin Bieber as much as you and made fan accounts too 🤣 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/mEfEGq55Hj — d (@storytellerd10) July 24, 2021

only gone and found millie’s justin bieber account 😭 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/jATxVWwqtk — Love Island 2021 (@lcveislands) July 25, 2021

It wasn’t long before fans took to Twitter to share just how relatable Millie’s fan account for JB was.

“Don’t worry Millie, we love Justin Bieber as much as you and made fan accounts too,” shared one person.

“Millie have a Justin Bieber stan account is so relatable #LoveIsland [sic],” penned another, and it's so true tbh!

Some fans even went on to unearth Millie’s fan account, named 'Millie Bieber', which was last active in 2011.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

