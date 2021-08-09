Who Does Love Island Bombshell Aaron Simpson Play For? Inside His Football Career

Who is Aaron Simpson and who does he play for? Picture: ITV/Aaron Simpson/Instagram

By Capital FM

Here are all the details on Aaron Simpson's sportsman lifestyle before he entered the villa as a bombshell!

Love Island is welcoming two new bombshells to shake up the villa!

Aaron Simpson is joining the hit dating show on Monday, can he turn heads and disturb the happy couples? Only time will tell...

Here's everything you need to know about his fast-paced footballer lifestyle!

Aaron Simpson is a semi-pro footballer. Picture: ITV

The 24-year-old is a former Kilmarnock player but has been on a slew of impressive teams throughout his career!

He's also played for Plymouth, the Wolverhampton Warriors and Sutton United – the sports star has been active since 2014, meaning he began at the tender age of 17, impressive!

When quizzed on his fruitful footie career the Kent lad said: "I started playing when I was about four or five. I signed my first professional contract when I was 17. I’m 24 so it’s been quite a journey."

Aaron Simpson has played for a lot of impressive teams. Picture: Aaron Simpson/Instagram

The reality TV star-to-be revealed what his dating life is like as he navigates his busy career.

Aaron said: "A lot of people have an assumption of me as being a typical player, but I got all of that out of my system when I was younger and now I’m a lot more laid-back when it comes to dating.

"A lot of people would assume that I go on lots of dates but I’m actually quite picky when it comes to who I date."

He went on to confess that he already had his eye on Mary Bedford and Chloe Burrows – and he's not afraid to step on toes.

The young sports star said: "I'll openly tell you I’m about to steal your girl" – well, you can't beat honesty!

Looks like Toby Aromolara and Dale Mehmet should be worried...

