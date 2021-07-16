Get To Know Danny Bibby – Age, Job, Instagram & More On The Love Island 2021 Contestant

Who is Love Island 2021 bombshell, Danny Bibby? Picture: ITV

By Capital FM

Another bombshell has shaken up the villa... Who is the new Love Island contestant Danny Bibby? Here's everything you need to know about the Wigan boy, including his age and where he's from...

Danny Bibby made a big entrance to the famous Majorcan villa Love Island, shaking things up by taking Kaz Kamwi on a date.

The new Islander professed that he won't be afraid to "speak his mind!" and he's no doubt set to ruffle some feathers along the likes of Hugo Hammond and Aaron Francis who have just turned their attention to some of the newly-single ladies.

Why Love Island Fans Are Divided By The 'Naughty Trio'

But who is the heavily tattooed bombshell? Here's everything you need to know about Danny from his age and job to where to find his Instagram account...

Danny Bibby enters the Love Island villa on Friday. Picture: ITV

1. How old is Danny on Love Island?

Danny Bibby is 25-years-old.

He revealed that now he's in his mid-twenties he's ready to get more serious about dating, he said: "My mindset has changed in the last year.

"Lockdown has really made me reevaluate my life and it’s done me good."

2. Where is Danny Bibby from?

Danny hails from Wigan, Greater Manchester!

When quizzed on what his friends think of him, the northerner said: "I’m the leader. They’d hate to agree with me, but they would!"

Bombshell, Danny Bibby, isn't afraid to stir up trouble. Picture: Danny Bibby/Instagram

3. What's Danny's job?

Danny works as a plumber but also has a side hustle, running his own company which he started in 2020.

The villa’s newest Islander is also a clothing brand owner, he founded his business with a friend in the first lockdown.

Danny revealed why he got into the apparel industry: "I love fashion and getting ready. I like looking smart and wearing designer clothes. That’s my thing."

He continued: "I’m a very motivated and ambitious guy. I had a lot of time off and set up the clothing brand with a friend.

"We’re in the process of launching it now."

Will new boy Danny be turning some heads? 😉 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ZGRVhBvd7I — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 15, 2021

4. Is Danny Bibby on Instagram?

You can follow Danny on Instagram dannybibby_ – where he posts snaps of his lifestyle with pals in Greater Manchester.

At the time of writing his account has surpassed 15,000 followers... we're sure that will soon skyrocket!

5. What has he said about Love Island 2021?

Danny revealed who he had his eye on ahead of entering the villa, saying: "Lucinda is my type - nice eyes and tanned. Sharon is nice.

"I like Kaz’s vibe. Kaz is bubbly like me so I think we’d get on like a house on fire. I think me and Kaz will vibe."

Will Danny try and snatch up Lucinda Strafford or Kaz?

Is Danny gearing up for a summer of romance – "Hopefully someone can sweep me off my feet."

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital