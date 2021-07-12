Why Love Island Fans Are Divided By The 'Naughty Trio'

12 July 2021, 17:36

Chloe coins a new nickname for her newest friendship group with Lucinda and Millie
Chloe coins a new nickname for her newest friendship group with Lucinda and Millie. Picture: ITV
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island's first three bombshells of the season have formed a group and fans aren't sure how they feel about it...

All three of Love Island's blonde bombshells have formed somewhat of a clique!

Chloe Burrows, Lucinda Strafford and Millie Court are the villa's newest group of friends and they've even begun calling themselves "the naughty trio"...

What Happened On Love Island Last Night? Episode 12 Recap

Here's why fans are divided over the hit-dating show's newest friendship group!

Lucinda Strafford and Millie Court entered the Love Island villa together
Lucinda Strafford and Millie Court entered the Love Island villa together. Picture: ITV

Last week saw the arrival of two new girls and the pair have become unlikely friends with the blonde bombshell that came before them!

Lucinda and Millie strutted into the show hand-in-hand in episode eight and have been turning heads ever since.

The three beauties can frequently be seen throughout the show lazing on the day beds whilst discussing the latest villa drama.

Chloe Burrows has joined forces with new girls, Lucinda and Millie
Chloe Burrows has joined forces with new girls, Lucinda and Millie. Picture: ITV

Chloe, 25, coined the nickname "the naughty trio" herself when having a chinwag with her new pals.

Love Island viewers first heard the term when Chloe confessed that she'd secretly snogged Toby Aromolaran on the terrace whilst he was still "getting to know" Kaz Kamwi.

Chloe confided in her fellow "naughty trio" members: “You can’t tell anyone, it’s a secret okay!”

However, not all fans of the show are thrilled by the union of three blonde beauties.

Viewers of the hit show have taken to Twitter to express their doubts on the villas newest clique...

Some Love Island stans have even likened the new group to the iconic combination that was Amber Gill, Yewande Biala and Anna Vakili in season five.

Do 'the naughty trio" have an unshakable bond, or will things gets hairy if all their eyes land on the same islander?

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Love Island fans can't believe Liam Reardon is only 21 years old

Love Island Fans In Shock Over Liam Reardon’s Real Age

Get to know Love Island's Teddy Soares

Love Island’s Teddy Soares: 5 Facts Including Who Fans Think He’ll Couple Up With

Here is everything your fave celebs said in support of England

Adele, Ed Sheeran And More Rally Round England Squad After Last Night’s Euro 2020 Defeat

Inside Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's relationship and marriage.

How Did Ariana Grande Meet Husband Dalton Gomez? A Timeline Of The Couple’s Relationship

Fans are convinced Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague secretly got married

Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Spark Rumours They Secretly Got Married

What happened on last night's episode of Love Island?

What Happened On Love Island Last Night? Episode 12 Recap

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke about the struggles of filming whilst pregnant

WATCH: Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Difficulties Of Filming Music Videos Whilst Pregnant