Why Love Island Fans Are Divided By The 'Naughty Trio'

Chloe coins a new nickname for her newest friendship group with Lucinda and Millie. Picture: ITV

By Capital FM

Love Island's first three bombshells of the season have formed a group and fans aren't sure how they feel about it...

All three of Love Island's blonde bombshells have formed somewhat of a clique!

Chloe Burrows, Lucinda Strafford and Millie Court are the villa's newest group of friends and they've even begun calling themselves "the naughty trio"...

Here's why fans are divided over the hit-dating show's newest friendship group!

Lucinda Strafford and Millie Court entered the Love Island villa together. Picture: ITV

Last week saw the arrival of two new girls and the pair have become unlikely friends with the blonde bombshell that came before them!

Lucinda and Millie strutted into the show hand-in-hand in episode eight and have been turning heads ever since.

The three beauties can frequently be seen throughout the show lazing on the day beds whilst discussing the latest villa drama.

Chloe Burrows has joined forces with new girls, Lucinda and Millie. Picture: ITV

Chloe, 25, coined the nickname "the naughty trio" herself when having a chinwag with her new pals.

Love Island viewers first heard the term when Chloe confessed that she'd secretly snogged Toby Aromolaran on the terrace whilst he was still "getting to know" Kaz Kamwi.

Chloe confided in her fellow "naughty trio" members: “You can’t tell anyone, it’s a secret okay!”

stop trying to make “the naughty trio” become a thing #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/aNdhyEtA6D — 🍭 (@sehyoonspinky) July 10, 2021

However, not all fans of the show are thrilled by the union of three blonde beauties.

Viewers of the hit show have taken to Twitter to express their doubts on the villas newest clique...

Did Chloe just called herself Millie and Lucinda the naughty trio #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/4RK0VbH3hm — Roslyn Ward (@roslyn_danielle) July 9, 2021

Some Love Island stans have even likened the new group to the iconic combination that was Amber Gill, Yewande Biala and Anna Vakili in season five.

The naughty trio has NOTHING on them #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/rhKAinRtIm — josh (@joshgrif15) July 9, 2021

Do 'the naughty trio" have an unshakable bond, or will things gets hairy if all their eyes land on the same islander?

