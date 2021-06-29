Inside Love Island Star Chloe Burrows' Glamorous Lifestyle

29 June 2021, 15:44

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island star Chloe Burrows is a self-described proactive girl, admitting she’s “always doing something”, so let’s take a closer look at her glamorous life.

Chloe Burrows, 25, is the bombshell Love Island star joining the contestants after the first pairings had been made on day one.

Surprising her cast members with her arrival, Chloe sent a voice note to the boys to see who would take her out on a date.

No doubt an arrival to bring some surprises to the villa, we’re taking a closer look at the marketing executive’s life back in the UK, including her glamorous lifestyle.

Chloe Burrows' Instagram is full of glamorous selfies
Chloe Burrows' Instagram is full of glamorous selfies. Picture: Chloe Burrows/Instagram
Chloe Burrows said her perfect date is cocktails at a nice bar
Chloe Burrows said her perfect date is cocktails at a nice bar. Picture: Chloe Burrows/Instagram

Chloe gave a glimpse at her lavish life in her pre-villa interview, where she spilled on a date she had with a guy when she first moved to London.

“I went on one with this boy, it was when I first moved to London, to this really swanky bar. He was wearing a nice suit and he got me Champagne, it was really nice,” she said.

Chloe Burrows lives in London
Chloe Burrows lives in London. Picture: Chloe Burrrows/Instagram
Chloe Burrows' Instagram is full of glam outfits
Chloe Burrows' Instagram is full of glam outfits. Picture: Chloe Burrows/Instagram

However, the date took a turn for the worst when he announced he was going to pass wind at the bar.

“I think it’s more about having cocktails,” she added when asked about her dream first date. “Getting a bit of a sexy vibe. Maybe a bit of a snog, nice dinner.”

Chloe Burrows' holiday snaps give us vacay envy
Chloe Burrows' holiday snaps give us vacay envy. Picture: Chloe Burrows/Instagram

Chloe’s Instagram is full of stunning selfies and outfit snaps, and if you scroll far enough you’ll se some pictures from her Ibiza and Portugal holidays with her girl friends.

These days Chloe fills her grid with pictures from her outings with friends and snaps of her outfits posed on her balcony.

She regularly heads into the city for drinks, no doubt meeting her colleagues after a day in the office.

Chloe works as a marketing executive in financial services.

