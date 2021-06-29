Love Island Fans Are All Saying This Same Thing About Hugo Hammond

29 June 2021, 10:47

Hugo Hammond from Love Island is getting compared to Curtis Pritchard by fans
Hugo Hammond from Love Island is getting compared to Curtis Pritchard by fans. Picture: ITV
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island’s Hugo Hammond has given fans some nostalgia in the form of ex-contestant, Curtis Pritchard.

Love Island 2021 officially returned last night after what seems like forever, and it’s fair to say everyone has the same idea about contestant Hugo Hammond.

After getting past the awkward coupling-up process, where the PE teacher was ditched by Faye Winter, Hugo eventually coupled up with Sharon Gaffka.

Two Love Island Stars Accused Of Ending Their Relationships Before Joining Line-Up

But it wasn’t long before fans started bringing about the comparisons - and everyone is saying the same thing.

Hugo’s biggest comparison so far, by fans online, has been to season 5 contestant Curtis Pritchard.

Love Island fans are comparing Hugo Hammond to Curtis Pritchard
Love Island fans are comparing Hugo Hammond to Curtis Pritchard. Picture: ITV

Confused? Here’s why - Fans of the show will remember when Love Island 2019’s Curtis broke up with Amy Hart, following the events of Casa Amor.

During the chat, he iconically told Amy that he would rather skip their time in bed at the start of the day as he ‘wanted to be the person that gets up and makes everyone a coffee so everyone’s ready for the morning’.

So of course, when Hugo started serving drinks to his co-stars, it immediately gave fans the same vibes.

Taking to Twitter to talk about the comparison between Hugo and Curtis, one person wrote: “Hugo starting to serve drinks I just know in 3 weeks we will see this chat again,” alongside a snap of Curtis in the villa.

Another penned: “Everyone is comparing Hugo to dr Alex but the way he keeps getting drinks he is reminding me of Curtis.”

“Hugo is already starting to serve drinks. I just know he’s gonna be the next Curtis,” shared a third.

Another tweet read: “Why is Hugo bringing alcohol for everyone just the evening version of Curtis.”

We still have a fair few weeks ahead of us to see how accurate the memes really are!

For all the latest gossip from the villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the ‘Love Island Podcast’.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

5 Seconds of Summer's frontman Luke Hemmings teased his first solo single

WATCH: 5SOS’ Luke Hemmings Teases Snippet Of Debut Solo Single

Halsey announces her fourth studio album to follow 'Manic'

Halsey Announces New Album Produced By Members Of Nine Inch Nails

Chloe Burrows Love Island 2021

Inside Love Island Star Chloe Burrows' Glamorous Lifestyle

Gigi Hadid revealed what her favourite part about being a mama to Khai is

Gigi Hadid Tells Sweet Story About Baby Khai As She Gushes About Motherhood

Maura Higgins and Giovanni Pernice are reportedly 'dating'

Love Island’s Maura Higgins ‘Dating’ Strictly’s Giovanni Pernice Amid Chris Taylor Split

Harry Styles and Ed Sheeran are still good friends

Ed Sheeran Is Still Besties With Harry Styles And We’re So Happy About It

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke about the struggles of filming whilst pregnant

WATCH: Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Difficulties Of Filming Music Videos Whilst Pregnant

Exclusive
MistaJam And Friends LIVE On The All New Capital Weekender

WATCH: MistaJam & Friends Featuring Joel Corry, James Hype and Alex Mills