Love Island Fans Are All Saying This Same Thing About Hugo Hammond

Hugo Hammond from Love Island is getting compared to Curtis Pritchard by fans. Picture: ITV

Love Island’s Hugo Hammond has given fans some nostalgia in the form of ex-contestant, Curtis Pritchard.

Love Island 2021 officially returned last night after what seems like forever, and it’s fair to say everyone has the same idea about contestant Hugo Hammond.

After getting past the awkward coupling-up process, where the PE teacher was ditched by Faye Winter, Hugo eventually coupled up with Sharon Gaffka.

But it wasn’t long before fans started bringing about the comparisons - and everyone is saying the same thing.

Hugo’s biggest comparison so far, by fans online, has been to season 5 contestant Curtis Pritchard.

Love Island fans are comparing Hugo Hammond to Curtis Pritchard. Picture: ITV

Confused? Here’s why - Fans of the show will remember when Love Island 2019’s Curtis broke up with Amy Hart, following the events of Casa Amor.

During the chat, he iconically told Amy that he would rather skip their time in bed at the start of the day as he ‘wanted to be the person that gets up and makes everyone a coffee so everyone’s ready for the morning’.

So of course, when Hugo started serving drinks to his co-stars, it immediately gave fans the same vibes.

Taking to Twitter to talk about the comparison between Hugo and Curtis, one person wrote: “Hugo starting to serve drinks I just know in 3 weeks we will see this chat again,” alongside a snap of Curtis in the villa.

Everyone is comparing Hugo to dr Alex but the way he keeps getting drinks he is reminding me of Curtis. #loveisland pic.twitter.com/jPvaSz0Vis — gehdifkslabsbd (@loveislandmemep) June 28, 2021

Hugo and Curtis battling it out on who’s gonna make coffee for the villa in the morning #loveisland pic.twitter.com/1xecej7HEa — memescentral (@memescentral15) June 28, 2021

Hugo is already starting to serve drinks. I just know he’s gonna be the next Curtis #loveisland pic.twitter.com/FucxCKfiHq — 𝒌𝒐𝒌𝒐 (@k_owsar) June 28, 2021

Why is Hugo bringing alcohol for everyone just the evening version of Curtis😭 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/kBkJw4JeXS — katie (@koe126) June 28, 2021

Another penned: “Everyone is comparing Hugo to dr Alex but the way he keeps getting drinks he is reminding me of Curtis.”

“Hugo is already starting to serve drinks. I just know he’s gonna be the next Curtis,” shared a third.

Another tweet read: “Why is Hugo bringing alcohol for everyone just the evening version of Curtis.”

We still have a fair few weeks ahead of us to see how accurate the memes really are!

