Anna Vakili Says Love Islanders ‘Hate Each Other’ & Admits She Doesn't Speak To Maura Higgins And Curtis Pritchard Anymore

Love Island’s Anna Vakili admits this year’s cast ‘hate each other’ and says she doesn’t speak to Maura Higgins and Pritchard anymore.

After revealing to a tabloid that the infamous group chat is dead, the 29-year-old admitted that the Islanders have divided.

She said: “Let me tell you that WhatsApp group is not active at all because there are loads of people in there who don’t like each other.

“I can’t say, I think it’s obvious from watching Love Island who doesn’t like each other.”

The pharmacist was quizzed on whether or not she thought Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins’ relationship was fake, saying: “I don’t know I haven’t spoke to Maura.

“I haven’t spoke to her and I don’t speak to Curtis so I don’t know.”

Anna, who has been living with the ITV2 show’s winner and BFF, Amber Gill, revealed which contestants she’s still friends with, adding: "It's weird because I cross paths with some of them. I absolutely love Amy, I obviously see Yewande and Amber a lot, because they have been at mine a lot. I love Fran and I love Harley."

"I spoke to Molly yesterday and she said how Tommy and her are very happy at the moment - so hopefully it will last forever."

Anna also branded ex, Jordan Hames, ‘old news’ after she was questioned about his romance rumours with Ferne McCann.

She said she wouldn’t put it past him if the kiss with the TOWIE star was a ‘stunt’.

