Francesca Allen Enters Love Island: The Boutique Owner’s Age, Instagram And Link To TOWIE Revealed

9 July 2019, 16:55

Francesca Allen already has a reality TV connection
Francesca Allen already has a reality TV connection. Picture: ITV2 / Francesca Allen/Instagram

Essex girl Francesca Allen has entered the Love Island villa alongside fellow newbie Chris Taylor.

Francesca Allen is the latest Love Island bombshell to join the likes of Amber Gill, Maura Higgins and Anton Danyluk in the villa.

> Love Island: The Morning After Podcast – How To Download And Listen

With a claim to fame that’s no doubt prepared her for the truth of reality TV, Francesca reckons she’s an ideal islander because “she gets along with pretty much anyone”.

Here’s everything you need to know about the boutique owner, from who her age to her Instagram profile...

Age

Francesca is 23 years old, meaning she’s a similar age to many of her co-stars, while Molly-Mae Hague is the youngest at 20 years old.

Instagram

The brunette bombshell’s Instagram handle is @francesca_allen, where she has 9,690 followers on her first day of entering the ITV2 reality show.

Francesca uses her platform to share glamorous selfies, snaps of her super stylish outfits, and pictures of nights out with her friends – who include Sam and Billie Faiers and Ferne McCann.

Francesca went on Billie Faiers' hen 'do
Francesca went on Billie Faiers' hen 'do. Picture: Francesca Allen/Instagram

Job

Francesca and her sister own a boutique in Brentwood, Essex called Bonnie and Clyde.

What did Francesca say about entering Love Island?

The businesswoman said she’s after “someone who will really love and care for me, and look after me”, but she also wants someone who’s “fun and random”.

She’s got her eye on Anton Danyluk – who’s coupled up with Belle Hassan – and newly single Curtis Pritchard following his shock split from Amy Hart.

Claim to fame

The 23 year old has a few connections to reality TV stars already, as her sister is the girlfriend of Sam Faiers’ partner’s Paul Knightley’s brother. She also used to have 2018 islander Jack Fowler as her personal trainer.

And with her boutique being based in Essex, Fran has got to know a lot of the The Only Way Is Essex cast including Georgia Kousoulou, Chloe Ross, and Chloe Lewis.

For all the latest gossip from the Villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the 'Love Island Podcast'.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

Latest Love Island News

Chris Taylor has entered the Love Island villa

Love Island Bombshell Chris Taylor Enters The Villa: Meet The Newbie With His Eye On Maura Higgins
Amy Hart is 'in hiding' after leaving the Love Island villa

Amy Hart 'In Hiding' After Walking Out Of Love Island Over Curtis Pritchard Heartbreak
Two new Islanders will arrive in the villa

Love Island Adding Two New Bombshells Chris And Francesca After Dramatic Dumping
Love Island viewers slam Lucie Donlan for crying during Tommy & Molly Mae's emotional announcement

Love Island Viewers Unimpressed With Lucie Donlan Crying At Tommy & Molly-Mae's Relationship
Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae are officially boyfriend and girlfriend

Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague Accused Of Faking Tommy Fury Romance After She Avoids Saying 'I Love You'

Hot On Capital

Anwar Hadid is the brother of Bella and Gigi Hadid

Who Is Anwar Hadid? Gigi & Bella Hadid's Model Brother Who Is Dating Dua Lipa
Stranger Things 3 merch is available at Pull and Bear

Stranger Things 3 Merchandise Is Now Available At Pull And Bear – But It's Selling Out Fast
Leigh-Anne is all of us.

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Says She ‘Wakes Up Hating’ Her Boyfriend Andre Gray Over Recurring Nightmare Of Him Cheating On Her

Little Mix

Ariana Grande opens up about relationship with Mac Miller

Ariana Grande Opens Up About Mac Miller & His 'Demons' In Candid Vogue Interview

Ariana Grande

Millie Bobby Brown has teamed up with Converse

Millie Bobby Brown X Converse: Stranger Things Star Unveils Epic Collaboration Millie By You
Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo answer fans' questions

WATCH: Gaten Matarazzo And Caleb McLaughlin Answer Fans' Stranger Things Questions

More Movies & TV News

Amy Hart has 'walked out' of the Love Island villa for good

Amy Hart 'Quits Love Island & Walks Out Villa' After Getting Dumped By Curtis Pritchard
Maleficent 2 will hit cinemas in October this year

Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil – Cast, Release Date And Trailer Of The New Disney Film Starring Angelina Jolie
The live-action remake of Mulan hits cinemas in March 2020

Mulan Live Action Remake: Trailer, Release Date, Cast And Why Mushu Isn’t In The First Clip
Will Byers hinted at his sexuality in Stranger Things 3

Is Will From Stranger Things Gay? Will Byers Hints At Sexuality In Series 3
Cameron Boyce dies aged 20

Cameron Boyce Dies Aged 20 - Disney 'Descendants' & 'Jessie' Actor