Francesca Allen Enters Love Island: The Boutique Owner’s Age, Instagram And Link To TOWIE Revealed

Francesca Allen already has a reality TV connection. Picture: ITV2 / Francesca Allen/Instagram

Essex girl Francesca Allen has entered the Love Island villa alongside fellow newbie Chris Taylor.

Francesca Allen is the latest Love Island bombshell to join the likes of Amber Gill, Maura Higgins and Anton Danyluk in the villa.

With a claim to fame that’s no doubt prepared her for the truth of reality TV, Francesca reckons she’s an ideal islander because “she gets along with pretty much anyone”.

Here’s everything you need to know about the boutique owner, from who her age to her Instagram profile...

Age

Francesca is 23 years old, meaning she’s a similar age to many of her co-stars, while Molly-Mae Hague is the youngest at 20 years old.

Instagram

The brunette bombshell’s Instagram handle is @francesca_allen, where she has 9,690 followers on her first day of entering the ITV2 reality show.

Francesca uses her platform to share glamorous selfies, snaps of her super stylish outfits, and pictures of nights out with her friends – who include Sam and Billie Faiers and Ferne McCann.

Francesca went on Billie Faiers' hen 'do. Picture: Francesca Allen/Instagram

Job

Francesca and her sister own a boutique in Brentwood, Essex called Bonnie and Clyde.

What did Francesca say about entering Love Island?

The businesswoman said she’s after “someone who will really love and care for me, and look after me”, but she also wants someone who’s “fun and random”.

She’s got her eye on Anton Danyluk – who’s coupled up with Belle Hassan – and newly single Curtis Pritchard following his shock split from Amy Hart.

Claim to fame

The 23 year old has a few connections to reality TV stars already, as her sister is the girlfriend of Sam Faiers’ partner’s Paul Knightley’s brother. She also used to have 2018 islander Jack Fowler as her personal trainer.

And with her boutique being based in Essex, Fran has got to know a lot of the The Only Way Is Essex cast including Georgia Kousoulou, Chloe Ross, and Chloe Lewis.

