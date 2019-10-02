Ferne McCann Addresses Kiss With Jordan Hames And Admits She Wants The Love Island Star To Take Her Out

Ferne McCann has opened up about her kiss with Jordan Hames. Picture: PA

Ferne McCann wants Love Island star Jordan Hames to take her on a date after they were pictured kissing.

Ferne McCann, 29, told the tabloids she feels like she’s “still got it” after snogging Love Island’s Jordan Hames, 24, on a night out recently.

The Only Way Is Essex star and Anna Vakili’s ex boyfriend were seen kissing the week before, and it seems Ferne is adamant for them to go out again.

Ferne McCann & Love Island's Jordan Hames Confirm Romance In PDA Instagram Post

She said at the Animal Hero Awards: “So we had a little kiss the other night. I met him that night and had a little snog.

"What's a snog between two reality stars? Why's it always me that gets snapped doing it?

"There was a part of me that was like 'still got it'. You don't want to write yourself off just because you have children. I don't want to feel mumsy or I've lost my own identity. I am single so I feel like I can mingle.”

Ferne McCann posed with Jordan Hames' dog. Picture: Ferne McCann/Instagram

Jordan Hames brought his beloved pooch to the awards. Picture: PA

Ferne cheekily added: “I’m going to see him tonight".

When quizzed on whether they’ve organised a date, Ferne said: "I'm just going to see how tonight goes but if he wants to set it up...."

The mum of one looked sensational at the red carpet event, wearing an incredible white jumpsuit which was buttoned up down to the thigh and featured a split on the right leg.

She wore her brown hair in a sleek straight style clipped away from her face and accessorised with a tiny white bag.

Sharing a snap from the evening, Ferne posed on the staircase with Jordan’s dog sitting on the step in front of her.

Meanwhile, Jordan looked dapper in a double-breasted grey suit.

The reality TV stars were seen kissing at the launch of Ferne's own cocktail at a bar in Mayfair, as she posted a picture of their smooch to Instagram Stories before swiftly removing it.

With her arm around Jordan’s shoulders, Ferne pulled the model in for a kiss as she held her phone in front of her face to capture the moment.

Ferne recently opened up about returning to the dating scene, after having a fling with another islander, Charlie Brake.

She told OK! she is now taking a more serious approach to dating.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News