Ferne McCann & Love Island's Jordan Hames Confirm Romance In PDA Instagram Post

24 September 2019, 11:02

Ferne McCann and Jordan Hames seeing each other & snogging in Instagram snap
Ferne McCann and Jordan Hames seeing each other & snogging in Instagram snap. Picture: Instagram @fernemccann @jxrdanhames

There seems to be a new reality star couple in the mix as Ferne McCann uploaded a photo to Instagram snogging the face off of 2019 Love Islander, and Anna Vakili's ex, Jordan Hames.

Love Island's Jordan Hames and former TOWIE star Ferne McCann are giving the whole reality star couple thing a shot after she posted and deleted a picture of them making out at the launch of her own cocktail at a swanky Mayfair bar.

James Lock 'Unrecognisable' During TOWIE Return Sparking Surgery Rumours

Ferne McCann packs on the PDA with Love Island's Jordan Hames
Ferne McCann packs on the PDA with Love Island's Jordan Hames. Picture: Instagram @fernemccann

The 29-year-old had the Love Islander was in tow as she launched the 'never forget' cocktail, where he tried his hand at a little mixology and Ferne even took to the mic to sing a couple of tunes,

This isn't the first time she's been linked to a Love Island contestant, admitting to a 'flirtation' with 2018 contestant, Charlie Brake, although she's said she's back to dating and 'treating it like a full time job.'

She told OK!: "I have recently started back on the dating scene. The whole thing with Charlie [Brake] was just a little flirt. Now, however, I’m taking a male approach to dating."

Jordan has also had his fair share of drama since leaving the villa, wading into even more beef with his Love Island ex Anna Vakili after commenting 'facts' on a social media post about her sister, Mandi being 'fame hungry'.

It isn't clear how the reality star pair came to meet one another, but it's got us wondering if they'll make an appearance on TOWIE any time soon?

We've seen Olivia Attwood permanently join the cast for the most recent series, and she's repeatedly been labelled 'TV gold' for her partying antics and no nonsense attitude which has already landed her in fights with Chloe Meadows, Shelby Tribble and Courtney Green.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Love Island News

Latest Love Island News

Love Island's Maura Higgins confirmed for Dancing On Ice

Love Island's Maura Higgins Confirmed For Dancing On Ice 2020
Maura Higgins is the latest Love Island arrival

Who Is Maura Higgins, How Old Is The Love Island Finalist And Has She Had Surgery?
Curtis is planning to shed two stone.

Love Island’s Curtis Pritchard Is Reportedly The New Face Of Weight Watchers
Molly-Mae Hague has teamed up with Beauty Works

Molly Mae Hague Collabs With Beauty Works To Finally Share Her Hair Extension Secrets
Amber and Greg called time on their romance 5 weeks after winning Love Island.

Love Island’s Greg O’Shea Says Amber Gill 'Can Say Whatever She Wants, But ‘I Know The Truth’ Behind Split

Hot On Capital

Jessie J and Channing Tatum have been in a relationship since 2018

Channing Tatum And Jessie J Relationship Timeline: When Did He Break Up With Ex-Wife Jenna Dewan?

Jessie J

Ed Sheeran has designed the Blue Peter music badge

Ed Sheeran Designs Blue Peter Music Badge – Here's How You Can Get Your Hands On One

Ed Sheeran

Celebrity X Factor: Wes Nelson, Eyal Booker & More Form Love Island Supergroup

Celebrity X Factor Line-Up Announced: Wes Nelson, Eyal Booker & More Form A Love Island Supergroup
The Circle returns with new players on Tuesday 24 September

The Circle 2019 Players: The New Contestants On Season 2 – Including Zoe Ball's Son Woody
Richard Madeley has been announced for the second season of The Circle

Good Morning Britain's Richard Madeley Confirmed As Surprise The Circle Contestant
What is Ed Sheeran saying to Camila Cabello?

What Is Ed Sheeran Saying To Camila Cabello In This Clip?

Ed Sheeran

More Movies & TV News

Emma Willis has been married to Matt Willis for 11 years

Who Is Emma Willis’ Husband Matt Willis, What Is The Circle Host’s Net Worth And How Old Is The Presenter?
Emma Willis will host the second series of The Circle

What Is The Circle? Channel 4's 'Big Brother' Catfish Reality Show Hosted By Emma Willis
Unbelievable is a limited series on Netflix

What Is A Netflix 'Limited Series' And What's Different About Them?
Jonathan Van Ness reveals he is HIV positive

Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness Praised As He Reveals He's HIV Positive
The Circle will return on Tuesday 24th September.

The Circle: Who Is Presenting The Channel 4 Show, When Is It On & How Can I Watch It? Here’s Everything We Know...