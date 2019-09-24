Ferne McCann & Love Island's Jordan Hames Confirm Romance In PDA Instagram Post

Ferne McCann and Jordan Hames seeing each other & snogging in Instagram snap. Picture: Instagram @fernemccann @jxrdanhames

There seems to be a new reality star couple in the mix as Ferne McCann uploaded a photo to Instagram snogging the face off of 2019 Love Islander, and Anna Vakili's ex, Jordan Hames.

Love Island's Jordan Hames and former TOWIE star Ferne McCann are giving the whole reality star couple thing a shot after she posted and deleted a picture of them making out at the launch of her own cocktail at a swanky Mayfair bar.

Ferne McCann packs on the PDA with Love Island's Jordan Hames. Picture: Instagram @fernemccann

The 29-year-old had the Love Islander was in tow as she launched the 'never forget' cocktail, where he tried his hand at a little mixology and Ferne even took to the mic to sing a couple of tunes,

This isn't the first time she's been linked to a Love Island contestant, admitting to a 'flirtation' with 2018 contestant, Charlie Brake, although she's said she's back to dating and 'treating it like a full time job.'

She told OK!: "I have recently started back on the dating scene. The whole thing with Charlie [Brake] was just a little flirt. Now, however, I’m taking a male approach to dating."

Jordan has also had his fair share of drama since leaving the villa, wading into even more beef with his Love Island ex Anna Vakili after commenting 'facts' on a social media post about her sister, Mandi being 'fame hungry'.

It isn't clear how the reality star pair came to meet one another, but it's got us wondering if they'll make an appearance on TOWIE any time soon?

We've seen Olivia Attwood permanently join the cast for the most recent series, and she's repeatedly been labelled 'TV gold' for her partying antics and no nonsense attitude which has already landed her in fights with Chloe Meadows, Shelby Tribble and Courtney Green.

