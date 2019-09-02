James Lock 'Unrecognisable' During TOWIE Return Sparking Surgery Rumours

James Lock looks noticeably different in latest pics. Picture: Instagram @jameslock__

Lockie returned to TOWIE showing off a very different look leaving people wondering what work he has had done.

The Only Way Is Essex has officially made its return to our screens, and with it, came the return of cast members James Locke and Yasmin Oukhellou, with viewers left confused as Lockie looks considerably different than when he last appeared on the show.

Lockie, who took a series out to work on his (seemingly failed) relationship with Yaz, has had a new set of gnashers all the way from Turkey and has previously admitted he's had a hair transplant, but fans are now wondering if he has had even more work done.

Some questioned if he has had fillers put into his face, and others commented on his nose looking noticeably thinner than in previous series'.

One user wrote "What has Lockie done to his teeth" and another asked, "What has Lockie done to his face. It don’t look right. Is it his teeth? Hair? Or Botox?"

What has Lockie done to his teeth 🤦🏻‍♀️😬#towie — Laura Nash (@LauraLouiseNash) September 1, 2019

What has Lockie done to his face. It don’t look right. Is it his teeth? Hair? Or Botox? #TOWIE — Mandy (@pugsy70) September 1, 2019

He made an explosive return to the show and received backlash online after it emerged their rocky two year relationship had come to an end after claims from Yaz that he cheated on her on holiday.

In a conversation with Georgia Kousoulou and Tommy Mallett, Lockie is quizzed over the rumoured infidelity, which he strongly denies, admitting he went out and was 'trying to rebel' and 'was in the wrong place at the wrong time.'

Yaz has since told a publication they are over for good after a dramatic turn of events, saying:

"I was on my hands and knees to this girl, begging her, asking if she had slept with my boyfriend, if my boyfriend had cheated on me and she said she had."

"I hate him, can’t stand him. I am sworn off men and very much single."

