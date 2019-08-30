Olivia Attwood Has Explosive Fight With Shelby Tribble During TOWIE Debut

Olivia Attwood has screaming match with Shelby Tribble during TOWIE debut. Picture: ITVBe/ TOWIE

As Olivia Attwood makes her official TOWIE debut, she has an enormous showdown with Shelby Tribble over a falling out with Clelia Theodorou

She's only just joined the TOWIE cast, but Olivia Attwood is wasting no time getting stuck into the dramas and fights the ITVBe show brings, having an explosive row with long-time pal Shelby Tribble over her treatment of Clelia Theodorou as she went through a break-up.

Olivia Attwood Joins TOWIE Cast Permanently As She's Spotted Filming For Upcoming Series

Olivia and Shelby have a showdown in the series premier of TOWIE. Picture: ITVBe/Towie

Olivia, 28, has a row with Shelby Tribble, her boyfriend and co-star Sam Mucklow, and Tom McDonell over her fall out with former best friend Clelia, that has seen Sam tell a The Mirror that Olivia's 'lost her marbles'.

"Olivia has been mates with Shelby for a long time, she's only known Clelia for a little while. She's only heard one side of the story but whether she's made her mind up already I couldn't give a f***."

He continues on to say that "It's gonna be a mad first episode for sure" and from the sneak peeks available it definitely seems like the drama will be going off from day one.

The Love Island star, who has appeared in a cameo in the last season, knows Shelby and Clelia well from their days as grid-girls, so it seemed only a matter of time until the producers got the seasoned reality queen on the show permanently- and it she's already bringing the drama.

Viewers can also look forward to hearing from Yasmin Oukhellou and James Lock what happened to end their rocky relationship with rumours of cheating swirling round Essex.

Also, Chloe Sims is set to come face-to-face with the reunited Amber Turner and Dan Edgar after a seriously dramatic last series that wound up with Chloe being sacked off by Dan as he 'grovelled' to Amber to take him back.

