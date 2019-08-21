Olivia Attwood Joins TOWIE Cast Permanently As She's Spotted Filming For Upcoming Series

Olivia Attwood officially joins cast of The Only Way Is Essex. Picture: Instagram chloe_simsstarship/ @chloe_simsstarship

Olivia Attwood has been spotted filming for the upcoming series of TOWIE, seemingly cementing her place in the permanent cast!

It looks like Love Island's Olivia Attwood has officially joined The Only Way Is Essex for its upcoming 25th series, after reportedly being offered a permanent spot by the show's producers and 'finding the right storyline' for the star to film.

Amber Turner To Make Explosive TOWIE Comeback With Chloe Sims As She & Dan Edgar Reunite

The Essex girl first made a name for herself on the 2017 series of Love Island and has since enjoyed a seriously successful reality TV career, having had her own spin off show with Chris Hughes, done a stint on Celebs Go Dating, and guest starred on TOWIE.

The producers clearly enjoyed having her appear on screen for their Easter special so much that they've offered her a more permanent place on the show, especially as she's already 'life-long' friends with Shelby Tribble and Clelia Theodorou, who she knows from when she worked as a grid girl.

She had told the tabloids she was in talks with the show to become a full-time character, and it seems like they won her round- with her recent move to Essex helping the entire thing come together smoothly!

She said: "Conversations are on-going. It is a great fit for me. Shelby and Clelia are life long friends and I know Chloe [Sims] and a lot of the girls."

"I did a cameo last series and it just felt right. I felt like I had a lot more to say and give and I did want to do more. We've been in talks. It is just getting the right storyline."

Her boyfriend, professional footballer Bradley Dack, currently lives in Manchester and she's even said that if the plot is right, he wouldn't even be opposed to appearing in a cameo!

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest TOWIE News