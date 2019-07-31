Amber Turner To Make Explosive TOWIE Comeback With Chloe Sims As She & Dan Edgar Reunite

Amber Turner & Dan Edgar set to return to TOWIE to face Chloe Sims. Picture: ITVBe TOWIE/ Instagram @Amberturnerx

Amber Turner is reportedly set to make her official return to TOWIE, this time, with Dan Edgar on her arm and a whole lot of sass for Chloe Sims.

Amber Turner is set to make her official The Only Way Is Essex return in the upcoming series of the ITV reality show, reunited with boyfriend Dan Edgar and set to have a 'spectacular showdown' with Chloe Sims.

Sources have told this publication: "Chloe will be furious about having to film scenes with Amber and Dan after he broke her heart."

"Amber is like the cat that got the cream. She's stuck by Dan through thick and thin and they're stronger than ever."

"She waited for what she wanted and got it and now she wants everyone to know about it."

As you may remember, the previous series saw 28-year-old Dan Edgar and Chloe Sims declare their feelings for each other in Thailand , briefly getting everyone's hopes up they were going to start a proper relationship- but it quickly emerged he was still in contact with Amber, and the two came to a frosty end.

Amber and Dan had been in a relationship, splitting at Christmas, with Dan joking that he had a 'quarter life crisis' when briefly seeing cast member Chloe Sims, before the pair reunited and jetted off to Dubai in June.

Amber also told the publication that after all the drama they've been through, they're most solid than ever, saying:

"He's 30 next year and that puts a lot of stuff into perspective. He's not someone in their mid-20s anymore, he's mature and serious about life."

"Obviously joking around, but he has had his mid-life crisis already. Now he's such a changed person."

Amber made a surprise appearance at the end of the last series, having a tense conversation with Chloe where she told him Dan's 'bed is still warm' as they had been seeing each other pretty much the whole time, putting an end to Dan and Chloe's formerly tight friendship.

Dan's turnaround played out for the whole nation to see and left Chloe pretty heartbroken, so it's not surprising there's going to be some serious bad blood going into the new series.

Rumours have also been swirling that TOWIE original Lauren Goodger could be set to return to the series with some other famous faces such as Amy Childs and Lydia Bright with 'talks' currently going on.

