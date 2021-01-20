Lucie Donlan Breaks Silence In Yewande Biala 'Love Island' Bullying Drama

Lucie Donlan breaks silence over 'Love Island' feud. Picture: Instagram @luciedonlan/ @yewande_biala

Lucie Donlan has broken her silence since being called out by 'Love Island' co-stars for claiming Yewande Biala 'bullied' her saying she's received death threats.

Lucie Donlan has responded to Love Island stars putting her on blast over her Yewande Biala's 'bullying' claims and calling out her refusal to call her by her name after finding it too 'difficult'.

The 22-year-old has asked for an end to the drama and said she's received 'terrifying' death threats whilst talking to the MailOnline.

'Love Island' Stars Hit Back At Lucie Donlan's Claims Yewande Biala 'Bullied' Her

The surfer said: "These are really old comments dug up purely to incite a row between two females."

"I said on the show I had trouble pronouncing Yewande's name, it's just what I'm like."

"I asked if I could use a shortened abbreviated version of her name instead as a term of endearment – there's nothing sinister to it."

"I regret how just a few old comments sent 18 months ago has snowballed like this and got out of hand, and drummed up some needless negativity."

If you missed the drama unfold, comments Lucie made about Yewande resurfaced online where she claimed she was bullied on the 2019 series by her.

Yewande quickly responded, tweeting: "You refused to call me by my name because it was too “hard to pronounce” now you wanna say I bullied you !! Bullied."

Series winner, Amber Gill was quick to jump to Yewande's defence as was Amy Hart who both agreed Lucie soured relations when insisting on abbreviating Yewande's name as she found it too hard to pronounce.

Amy Hart supported Yewande Biala's claim Lucie Donlan asked to call her something else. Picture: Twitter

Lucie continued to say: "In this day and age and with everything going on in the world, we should all be sticking together not attacking each other."

Something tells us there is more to come with this story, so watch this space.

> Grab Our App To For All The Latest Celebrity & Music News