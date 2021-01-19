'Love Island' Stars Hit Back At Lucie Donlan's Claims Yewande Biala 'Bullied' Her

19 January 2021, 10:34

Yewande Biala hits back at claims she 'bullied' Lucie Donlan
Yewande Biala hits back at claims she 'bullied' Lucie Donlan. Picture: Instagram @yewande_biala/ ITV Love Island

Yewande Biala and Amber Rose Gill have hit back at Lucie Donlan after she claimed she was 'bullied' on 'Love Island' accusing her of lying.

Love Island's Lucie Donlan has come under fire for claiming Yewande Biala 'bullied' her during the show and now, co-stars including Amber Gill are stepping in to call out the Devonshire surfer for her own behaviour on the ITV2 series.

Olivia Attwood Calls Out Influencers Who Claim They’re Travelling Abroad For ‘Work’

Yup, the drama is kicking off without a series even airing as comments Lucie allegedly made on social media have surfaced claiming she was bullied on the show.

They were in response to a YouTube video Yewande filmed with Joe Garrett (Lucie's ex) in which she called her a 'horrible person'.

Lucie supposedly said: "She’s always bullied me, I’m not bothered about her opinion."

"Makes her look bad. Not sure where she said that though!"

Lucie Donlan claims she was bullied on Instagram
Lucie Donlan claims she was bullied on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Yewande has tweeted in response to these comments surfacing, saying Lucie wouldn't call her by her name as she found it too 'difficult' to say, and other co-stars are supporting her on this.

She tweeted: "You refused to call me by my name because it was too “hard to pronounce” now you wanna say I bullied you !! Bullied."

Yewande Biala hits back at Lucie Donlan's claim she 'bullied' her
Yewande Biala hits back at Lucie Donlan's claim she 'bullied' her. Picture: Twitter

The show's winner, Amber Gill, quickly came to her friend's defence to reinforce that Lucie had asked to shorten Yewande's name in order to make it 'easier' for her to pronounce.

She said: "Na when she said can I call you “Y” I said lol no you can’t can I just call you “her” you were peaceful in that exchange. It was me with the vim."

Amber continued: "Call me problematic But if I see something false or that I don’t like I’m speaking regardless and if it’s about my friend I’m yelling idc."

Amber Gill defends Yewande Biala on Twitter
Amber Gill defends Yewande Biala on Twitter. Picture: Twitter

Another star of the 2019 series, Amy Hart, is also speaking up in Yewande's defence, relaying Lucie's words in a tweet asking, "Is there really NOTHING else I can call you?"

Lucie is yet to respond to her co-stars calling her out, but something tells us this won't be the end of the drama...

> Grab Our App To For All The Latest Celebrity & Music News

Latest Love Island News

Love Island stars have come under fire for going to Dubai during the pandemic

The Love Island Stars Losing The Most Followers After Dubai ‘Work Trips’ Backlash
Olivia Attwood has hit out at influencers such as Laura Anderson.

Olivia Attwood Calls Out Influencers Who Claim They’re Travelling Abroad For ‘Work’
Laura Anderson is facing a huge backlash for insisting life as an influencer is 'hard'.

Love Island’s Laura Anderson Insists It’s ‘Hard’ Being An Influencer After Facing Backlash For Travelling To Dubai During Pandemic
Vanessa Bauer has been on Dancing on Ice since 2018

Dancing On Ice Vanessa Bauer: From Boyfriend And Age To Nationality – 5 Facts On The Skater
Tom Walker has been in a 10-year on-off relationship with his 'secret girlfriend'.

Love Island’s Tom Walker Marries ‘Secret Girlfriend’ After 10-Year On-Off Relationship

Hot On Capital

Riverdale series 5 is released on Netflix on 21 January

What Time Is Riverdale Series 5 Coming Out And How To Watch

Olivia Rodrigo has revealed her favourite High School Musical movie.

Olivia Rodrigo Reveals Favourite High School Musical Movie

Lady Gaga has been with Michael Polansky since the start of 2020

Is Lady Gaga Still With Boyfriend Michael Polansky? Everything You Need To Know
Jesy Nelson looks stunning in her new Instagram picture.

Jesy Nelson Changes Instagram Profile Picture & Signals Beginning Of New Era After Leaving Little Mix
Lady Gaga has had a hugely succesful career so far.

Lady Gaga Net Worth: How The 'Chromatica' Singer Has Made Her Fortune

Lady Gaga

KJ Apa has flaunted his romance with his new girlfriend Clara Berry

Who Is KJ Apa Dating? Girlfriend Clara Berry’s Age, Job & Instagram Revealed

More Movies & TV News

Who plays Reggie in Riverdale?

Who Plays Reggie In Riverdale? 6 Facts On Charles Melton Including His Age, Girlfriend And TV Career
When will Riverdale series 5 be on Netflix?

Riverdale Season 5: From Cast Updates To The Trailer – All The Latest News
Riverdale season 5 will premiere in January 2021

When Is Riverdale Season 5 Coming Out On Netflix?

Denise Van Outen dislocates shoulder ahead of DOI launch

Denise Van Outen Dislocates Shoulder In Horrific 'Dancing On Ice' Rehearsal Injury
Lauren Goodger's net worth revealed.

Lauren Goodger Net Worth: TOWIE Star’s Fortune Revealed