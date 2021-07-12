What Happened On Love Island Last Night? Episode 12 Recap

What happened on last night's episode of Love Island? Picture: ITV

The villa is heating up as another bombshell confuses current couples – here's everything you need to know about last night's episode of Love Island!

The Love Island villa kicked the drama up a notch on last night's episode!

New arrival, Teddy Soares, got his fair share of attention as he received one-on-one time with four girls... and they all seem interested!

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran move full steam ahead with their new romance as Kaz Kamwi gets very excited over the bombshell boy.

The stakes in the villa were high as it was revealed that a recoupling was to take place and the girl left standing would be dumped!

Here are all the details from Sunday's dramatic episode!

New boy, Teddy Soares, speed dates Faye Winter and three other girls. Picture: ITV

Bombshell Teddy Soares dates four girls

Teddy hit the ground running as he speed-dated fellow islanders Kaz Kamwi, Rachel Finni, Sharon Gaffka and Faye Winter.

All four girls gushed over the 26-year-old financial consultant, nobody seemed to have their 'eggs in one basket' as they all wanted to get to know Teddy.

The Manchester boy, however, is keeping his cards close to his chest as he was "very flirty" with every girl on his slew of dates...

But who has really sparked his interest?

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran sleep on the daybeds. Picture: ITV

Chloe and Toby sleep outside amid drama with Kaz

As their romance advances, Toby and Chloe decide to sleep outside so they could share a cuddle away from prying eyes.

In one of Love Island's steamiest episodes yet, the pair shared many a snog as well as some pillow talk.

Toby said: "I feel like a kid who has been let out to play. I haven’t felt like this.”

And they weren't the only ones – Liam and Millie also decided to take their newfound romance to the day beds.

Millie and Liam heat up their romance

Speaking of the couple!

Blonde bombshell Millie Court and Faye's former flame, Liam Reardon finally share a steamy kiss after days of flirtation.

After the pair packed on the PDA, their fellow castmates cheered them on, the Essex girl, 24, confessed her affections in the beach hut.

“It’s nice to do something about the connection we’re feeling. It was a good snog and I can’t wait to snog him some more.”

Liam admitted, "I’m looking forward to sharing a bed with her” – and that he did!

Will the seemingly smitten pair continue to go strong despite new boy Teddy turning all the heads upon his arrival?

The Love Island cast gather round the fire pit for another recoupling. Picture: ITV

A recoupling, a dumping and a cliffhanger

Fate is in the boy's hands as they get to choose which girls they would like to couple up with.

The remaining girl left not in a couple will be dumped from the island – but who will it be?

The Twittersphere predicts that the ultimate decision will fall to Hugo Hammond as he has only had friendship couplings thus far in the villa.

Fans were frustrated once more as the episode concluded on yet another cliffhanger – audiences will have to wait until Monday night to find out which unlucky girl’s summer of love will come to a close...

The electric recouping scene will air on Monday night's episode.

Who do you think will be leaving the villa?

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

