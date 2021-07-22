Love Island’s Georgia Townend Warns Viewers To ‘Be Nice’ In Open Letter Ahead Of Villa Entrance

Bombshell Georgia Townend got real with Love Island fans on Instagram. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Love Island's Georgia Townend got candid on Instagram ahead of her villa entrance, telling fans to "be nice" as she makes a leap of faith...

The villa's newest blonde bombshell, Georgia Townend, wrote a heartfelt open letter to Love Island viewers ahead of her jaw-dropping entrance on Wednesday.

Georgia bears all in a brave Instagram post that she penned before jetting off to Majorca, the eloquently written letter was posted by her family as she made her reality TV debut!

She made a splash onto our screens as she strutted hand-hand into the villa with Abigail Rawlings and Tyler Cruickshank.

The 28-year-old Essex girl got candid about her headspace as she declared "this is completely out of my comfort zone!"

Here's what she had to say!

Georgia Townend got candid ahead of her villa entrance. Picture: Georgia Townend/Instagram

The marketing executive's family are running her Instagram accounts whilst Georgia is embarking on her summer of love.

They announced her big news on Wednesday: "The cat is finally out of the bag; our G is the latest bombshell to enter the @loveisland villa!"

Her loved ones then introduced the honest words Georgia had prepared before her big leap: "Here’s a message written by her before she flew to sunny Spain that she wanted us to share…"

Georgia wrote: "I’ve been single for around 5 years and naively thought 2020 was going to be my year, romantically speaking.

"So with multiple lockdowns now under my belt, hours spent contemplating what it really was I wanted out of life, this year I’ve decided to make LOVE somewhat more of a priority, and hand the reigns over to @loveisland."

The Essex girl told her followers how she was allowing herself to be vulnerable and put herself out there – and for the whole country to see no less!

"Tonight I’ll be laying it all bare on national TV, with my heart fully on my sleeve".

She also took a moment to explain to her nearest and dearest as to why she had been hard to reach in the weeks leading up to her dating vacation, Georgia said: "Massive apology to all those I’ve been evasive with, I hope it all now makes sense."

The blonde beauty didn't mince her words when addressing her followers, she professed that she's partaking in the hit dating show for the right reasons...

Georgia Townend had a message for her followers as she entered Love Island. Picture: ITV

It seems as though Georgia really is in it for love!

Will the Love Island gods deliver? We hope so.

