Inside Georgia Townend’s Lavish Lifestyle As She Enters The Love Island Villa

21 July 2021, 16:47

Love Island are welcoming new bombshell Georgia Townend
Love Island are welcoming new bombshell Georgia Townend. Picture: ITV2/@georgiatownend_/Instagram
One look at Love Island’s new bombshell Georgia Townend's Instagram shows us she is no stranger to a luxury lifestyle!

Georgia Townend is one of the new bombshells heading into Love Island on Wednesday night along with Abigail Rawlings and Tyler Cruickshank.

The 28-year-old hails from Essex, and already has her sights set on Hugo Hammond, which couldn’t be better timing after he and AJ Bunker decided to remain friends on Tuesday night’s episode.

When Is Casa Amor Starting On Love Island 2021?

Judging by her Instagram page, Georgia will undeniably have a great time in the villa as she’s no stranger to a lavish getaway.

The marketing executive frequently plane-hops to visit other countries and makes sure to share some seriously photogenic snaps on the ‘gram, too!

Georgia Townend is one of the new bombshells heading into Love Island
Georgia Townend is one of the new bombshells heading into Love Island. Picture: ITV2
She often documents her trips on social media, whether it’s a local staycation or a lavish holiday in the sun.

Other pictures have given fans an insight into what her interests are and she seems to be a huge animal lover, with an array of photos with horses and farm animals.

Not to mention she also has an adorable cat!

Love Island's Georgia Townend leads a jet-setter lifestyle
Love Island's Georgia Townend leads a jet-setter lifestyle. Picture: @georgiatownend_/Instagram
Georgia Townend wants to get to know Hugo Hammond on Love Island
Georgia Townend wants to get to know Hugo Hammond on Love Island. Picture: @georgiatownend_/Instagram

Georgia is giving us all the wholesome vibes, and maybe she’s what Hugo has been waiting for after all…

Fans are keen to see how tonight’s episode will unfold with the arrival of the trio of bombshells, as well as a savage double dumping.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

For all the latest gossip from the villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player or the Love Island App.

