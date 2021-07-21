Who Gets Dumped From Love Island Tonight? Viewers Think They’ve Worked It Out

Who gets dumped from Love Island? The contestants must decide. Picture: ITV2

By Capital FM

Six islanders are at risk of being dumped from Love Island, including Lucinda Strafford and Chloe Burrows.

The Love Island contestants must choose between them who will be dumped from the villa after the public vote left Lucinda Strafford, Chloe Burrows, AJ Bunker, Danny Bibby, Toby Aromolaran and Teddy Soares at risk.

The public were voting for their favourite islanders and the fate of those with the fewest votes will be decided by their co-stars.

But who will the islanders choose to leave the villa, who gets dumped? Some viewers think they’ve worked out which two will be voted off...

Fans reckon Danny and AJ will be dumped from Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Fans are adamant Danny and AJ will be going home, as they were the last two contestants to enter the villa.

On Tuesday night’s episode Danny kissed AJ moments after she and Hugo Hammond ended their blossoming relationship when the P.E. teacher said he saw her more as a friend.

“Obviously Danny and AJ going home,” one person tweeted, as another said: “Let Danny and AJ go.”

AJ is one of the more recent Love Island additions. Picture: ITV2

“Would be lovely if Lucinda and Danny went home, but it’ll be AJ and Danny,” wrote a third viewer.

“Lol bye AJ bye Danny,” commented someone else.

Three new islanders will enter the villa after Wednesday night’s dumping; Abigail Rawlings, a tattoo artist from Beaconsfield, Georgia Townend, a marketing executive from Essex, and Tyler Cruickshank, an estate agent from Croydon.

