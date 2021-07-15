Love Island's AJ Bunker: 5 Facts Her Instagram Tells Us Including Age, Real Name & More

Here’s what you need to know about the new Love Island bombshell AJ Bunker - including her age, Instagram and real name.

Love Island’s latest bombshell AJ Bunker has made her way into the villa!

There have been some seriously dramatic events happening in the past few days, with Brad McClelland being dumped from the villa after deciding partner Lucinda Strafford should stay, following a brutal twist.

The boys then went on to win a challenge, which resulted in new girl AJ entering the villa and getting ready to turn some heads.

When Will Casa Amor Be Introduced To Love Island 2021?

But who is AJ Bunker? Here are five facts that you need to know about the new bombshell, including her age and real name, as we take a deep dive into her Instagram…

AJ Bunker is Love Island's new bombshell
AJ Bunker is Love Island's new bombshell. Picture: ITV2

1. How old is Love Island’s AJ Bunker? Her age revealed

AJ Bunker is 28 years old.

The hair technician is hoping to find love in the villa after having ‘the worst luck with men’.

2. Love Island AJ Bunker’s Instagram

You can follow AJ on Instagram @andreajanebunker - she currently has just over 7,000 followers, which we’re sure will soar once she spends more time in the villa.

She often posts holiday photos from her picturesque vacations and selfies with friends.

Love Island's AJ Bunker is a hair technician
Love Island's AJ Bunker is a hair technician. Picture: ITV2
3. Love Island AJ Bunker’s real name

AJ stands for Andrea Jane - which is how she introduced herself to the, revealing that her pals nickname her ‘AJ’.

4. Who will Love Island’s AJ Bunker couple up with?

Ahead of going into the villa, the contestant revealed she had her eyes on Teddy Soares, which could cause some drama as he’s currently coupled up with Faye Winter!

Love Island's AJ Bunker has her eyes set on Teddy Soares
Love Island's AJ Bunker has her eyes set on Teddy Soares. Picture: @andreajanebunker/Instagram
AJ Bunker is ready to shake things up in Love Island
AJ Bunker is ready to shake things up in Love Island. Picture: @andreajanebunker/Instagram

5. Where is Love Island’s AJ Bunker from?

When AJ is not jetting off around the world, she lives in Hertfordshire.

She describes herself as ‘big adventure and travel lover’, so it’s no surprise she likes to spend her time abroad!

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

