Love Island Fans Unearth Photos Of Lucinda At Ex Boyfriend's House 2 Weeks Before Show

20 July 2021, 16:12 | Updated: 20 July 2021, 16:15

Lucinda Strafford posted a photo from her boyfriend's house two weeks before heading into the villa
Lucinda Strafford posted a photo from her boyfriend's house two weeks before heading into the villa. Picture: Instagram / ITV2
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island star Lucinda Strafford shared a joint Instagram account with ex-boyfriend Aaron Connolly before heading into the villa.

Lucinda Strafford has already been hit with claims she’s secretly still with her ex-boyfriend Aaron Connolly on the outside world and now pictures have surfaced seemingly of her in the house they shared, two weeks before she joined Love Island.

Reports have suggested Lucinda is still in a relationship with footballer Aaron and that they rekindled their romance shortly before she entered the villa.

Love Island’s Brad McClelland Admits He Should Have ‘Said A Bit More’ To Lucinda Strafford Before Leaving The Villa

And now details of an Instagram account – which has been deactivated – seem to show off the house they shared together in Brighton.

Lucinda Strafford has multiple photos taken at the house she shared with her ex
Lucinda Strafford has multiple photos taken at the house she shared with her ex. Picture: Lucinda Strafford/Instagram
Lucinda and Aaron's house account included pictures of their luxurious kitchen
Lucinda and Aaron's house account included pictures of their luxurious kitchen. Picture: ourfirsthomeno4/Instagram

An account called ourfirsthomeno4 shared pictures of the massive home, its huge terrace and even the couple’s ‘move-in day’.

Photos show the glamorous kitchen featuring a marble-top island and crushed velvet bar stools.

Lucinda Strafford showed off their home in an Instagram account
Lucinda Strafford showed off their home in an Instagram account. Picture: ourfirsthomeno4/Instagram
Win £6,000 for summer
Win £6,000 for summer. Picture: Global

Eagle-eyed followers of Lucinda have since spotted similar backgrounds of the house on her own Instagram profile, including one of her in a grey bikini posted two weeks before she made her bombshell arrival.

The tabloids recently reported Lucinda and Aaron got back together before she headed onto the ITV2 show.

Lucinda Strafford's background in this photo is similar to the house account she shared with her ex
Lucinda Strafford's background in this photo is similar to the house account she shared with her ex. Picture: Lucinda Strafford/Instagram
Lucinda gives glimpses of the house she shared with Aaron on Instagram
Lucinda gives glimpses of the house she shared with Aaron on Instagram. Picture: Lucinda Strafford/Instagram

A source said: “It was meant to be a big secret because there are strict rules about it. No one wants to watch a dating show where the stars are really pining for lovers back home.”

He’s said to be looking after her dog making him feel like “they’re still the couple they are.”

For all the latest gossip from the villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player or the Love Island App.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

All the details on The Weeknd's new album

The Weeknd’s New Album: Release Date, Tracklist, Tour Info & More

Brad McClelland opens up about the crazy turn of events

Brad McClelland Reveals That He Found His Long-Lost Sister Because Of Love Island

Meet the Sexy Beasts cast and characters

Sexy Beasts Cast: Meet All The Characters On New Netflix Dating Series

Here are all the deets on Sexy Beasts

All The Details On Netflix's Bizarre New Dating Show 'Sexy Beasts' – How Does It Work?

Kanye West and Irina Shayk are still going strong amid Kim Kardashian divorce

The Lowdown On Kanye West And Irina Shayk’s Relationship Amid Kim Kardashian Reunion

Britney Spears and Selena Gomez had the cutest exchange!

Selena Gomez Just Sent Britney Spears The Sweetest Surprise

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2