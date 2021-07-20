Love Island Fans Unearth Photos Of Lucinda At Ex Boyfriend's House 2 Weeks Before Show

Lucinda Strafford posted a photo from her boyfriend's house two weeks before heading into the villa. Picture: Instagram / ITV2

Love Island star Lucinda Strafford shared a joint Instagram account with ex-boyfriend Aaron Connolly before heading into the villa.

Lucinda Strafford has already been hit with claims she’s secretly still with her ex-boyfriend Aaron Connolly on the outside world and now pictures have surfaced seemingly of her in the house they shared, two weeks before she joined Love Island.

Reports have suggested Lucinda is still in a relationship with footballer Aaron and that they rekindled their romance shortly before she entered the villa.

And now details of an Instagram account – which has been deactivated – seem to show off the house they shared together in Brighton.

Lucinda Strafford has multiple photos taken at the house she shared with her ex. Picture: Lucinda Strafford/Instagram

Lucinda and Aaron's house account included pictures of their luxurious kitchen. Picture: ourfirsthomeno4/Instagram

An account called ourfirsthomeno4 shared pictures of the massive home, its huge terrace and even the couple’s ‘move-in day’.

Photos show the glamorous kitchen featuring a marble-top island and crushed velvet bar stools.

Lucinda Strafford showed off their home in an Instagram account. Picture: ourfirsthomeno4/Instagram

Eagle-eyed followers of Lucinda have since spotted similar backgrounds of the house on her own Instagram profile, including one of her in a grey bikini posted two weeks before she made her bombshell arrival.

The tabloids recently reported Lucinda and Aaron got back together before she headed onto the ITV2 show.

Lucinda Strafford's background in this photo is similar to the house account she shared with her ex. Picture: Lucinda Strafford/Instagram

Lucinda gives glimpses of the house she shared with Aaron on Instagram. Picture: Lucinda Strafford/Instagram

A source said: “It was meant to be a big secret because there are strict rules about it. No one wants to watch a dating show where the stars are really pining for lovers back home.”

He’s said to be looking after her dog making him feel like “they’re still the couple they are.”

